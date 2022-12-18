X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 19/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

18 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NYSE:MO - Altria Group Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 

  • With increased health awareness, tobacco usage has relatively declined over the years as smokers continue to quit. However, the U.S. remains a leading tobacco producer globally. Moreover, in 2022, the value of the global tobacco market amounted to around $912 billion.

  • The lockdown-induced stress has also led to increased consumption among many, and the industry is benefiting from this new habit. Companies spend substantially on marketing campaigns that have produced considerable results and help in remaining competitive.

  • Moreover, amid rising awareness regarding the ill effects of its consumption, new nicotine products, also referred to as Next-generation Products (NGP), are being introduced that are significantly less harmful than conventional products. The global tobacco market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2022 to 2030.

  • In addition, tobacco leaves are relevant for several medicinal purposes. Also, organic tobacco usage has gained substantial popularity over the past years. According to Report Ocean, the global tobacco market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% until 2027.

  • On October 27, 2022, MO signed a strategic alliance with JT Group. This collaboration is expected to expand MO's current tobacco product offering.

  • MO has paid dividends for 52 consecutive years. Over the last three years, MO's dividend payouts have grown at a 3.96% CAGR. While MO's four-year average dividend yield is 7.35%, its current dividend translates to a 7.89% yield.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Alphabet shares jump 5% after nuclear fusion breakthrough

Podcast of the Day: Pedro Palandrani on Global X’s Long-Term Approach to Thematic Investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Analyst view

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further

MarketGauge's Mish Schneider pays a visit to two members of her Economic Modern Family – a group of ETFs that paint a broad picture of the US economy.

14 Dec 2022
Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场
Technical analysis

Altria Group Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19th December 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The Christmas Rally is in doubt
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The Christmas Rally is in doubt

US Consumer Confidence & Core PCE, BOJ Rate Decision, RBA meeting minutes, UK GDP, Canada CPI

17 Dec 2022
News

ECB hawkish pivot pushes European markets to five-week lows

We’ve seen further weakness in European markets today, with the DAX falling to five-week lows and the FTSE100 to four-week lows, as the fallout from yesterday’s hawkish pivot

16 Dec 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: BoJ rate decision; UK GDP; US PCE; Carnival results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 19 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

16 Dec 2022