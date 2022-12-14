X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 15/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

14 Dec 2022, 15:45

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NASDAQ:TSM - Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) is set to make history with one of the largest foreign investments in the United States. The company will announce plans on Tuesday to build its second chip plant in Arizona, increasing its investment in the state to $40B.
  • Warren Buffet recently took a major position in TSMC in a bet that the world cannot do without silicon.
  • Price trading near key weekly support of $75
  • Price is trading near the 200-moving day average (red line).
  • There is positive momentum on the MACD indicator, indicating bullish price action momentum.
  • RSI is currently in the middle of the range which indicates neither overbought nor oversold, but if you're bullish, can wait a little bit more until RSI is more in the oversold (<50) region for additional confirmation.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Will content moderation scrutiny weigh on Meta’s share price?

Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
News

Stocks slip back as Fed decision comes into view
Market update

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further
News

UK CPI set to slow, Fed set to raise rates by 50bps
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
News

Stocks slip back as Fed decision comes into view

European markets have undergone a rather subdued session ahead of tonight’s Fed rate decision, where it's widely expected we’ll see a downshift to a 50bps rate hike, as inflationary pressures subside.

14 Dec 2022
Market update

Two closely watched ETFs could be set to fall further

MarketGauge's Mish Schneider pays a visit to two members of her Economic Modern Family – a group of ETFs that paint a broad picture of the US economy.

14 Dec 2022
News

UK CPI set to slow, Fed set to raise rates by 50bps

After going into hibernation after the US November payrolls and services ISM reports, the peak inflation narrative got a fresh lift yesterday when US CPI rose by its lowest annual number this year.

14 Dec 2022