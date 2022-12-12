X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 13/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

12 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

NYSE:OXY - Occidental Petroleum Corp - (BULLISH - long term & BULLISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Price is near the 200 moving day average and at a key support level on the daily chart.
  • With oil expected to go higher to $110/barrel per reports from major investment banks, we could see a potential bullish move to the upside from oil stocks.

  • U.S. crude oil slumped last week as data showing a stronger-than-expected rise in U.S. service sector conditions amplified concerns that the Federal Reserve would continue its policy of aggressive interest rate increases.

  • Investors also weighed the implementation of a $60/bbl price cap on Russian oil by the U.S., European Union and others that could add more volatility to global oil markets. 

  • Enbridge ENBENB and Occidental Petroleum's OXY Oxy Low Carbon Ventures unit said Wednesday that they signed a letter of intent to consider the development of a carbon dioxide pipeline transportation and sequestration facility in the Corpus Christi area of the Texas Gulf Coast.

  • The Canadian pipeline operator would develop, construct, and operate the pipeline facilities, while the US oil and gas company's subsidiary would develop, construct, and operate the sequestration facilities, the companies said.

ASX & Economic Key Events

ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

Article of the Day: Ark Innovation ETF cuts 26 holdings

Podcast of the Day: The Lead-Lag Report’s Michael Gayed on this year’s treasury anomaly
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall lower base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

Wall Street finishes higher ahead of the key CPI data
News

Subdued start to the week as markets eye US CPI and central banks
News

Big week for markets as investors look to Fed, BoE and ECB
