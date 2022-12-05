X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 06/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

05 Dec 2022, 16:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:HVN - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Harvey Norman's aggregated quarterly sales were negatively affected by depreciation in the euro, pound and NZ$
  • The group flagged a major expansion into the Malaysian market, with plans to grow there from 28 to 80 stores by 2028.

  • Consensus is Moderate Buy.

  • Based on Morningstar’s fair value of $4.89 the stock appears to be undervalued.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Global X Social Media Index ETF underperforms as ad spend falls

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch
Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening
US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022
