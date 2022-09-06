Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

Content Summary

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights

Global Markets Headlines

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

Economic Calendars

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

EXPECTATIONS: Energy down & Materials up



Click on the hyperlink for further information on the headlines, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets NextGen platform or you can follow us on Twitter & for up-to-date market news.



(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO)

ASX Economic Calendar

Trading Idea of the Day

(IPL – Incitec Pivot Ltd)

Potential BUY

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

With Russia only having a few countries participating in its market , countries like AUS are creating their own fertiliser farms to fill the gap in supply .

, countries like . IPL is at the forefront of this project and will have established farms over the next 2-3yrs.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)



Economic Calendar (YESTERDAY)





Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.