Trading Idea of the Day

NYSE:BBY Best Buy - BULLISH BIAS

A declining Yen makes Japanese electronic goods more appealing.

Electronic goods retails in the US eg) Best Buy, can import a higher volume of these electronics as USD strengthens and Yen declines, providing them more purchasing power,

Profit margins on these goods may see an uplift and should help to offset some of the impacts caused by tougher economic conditions.

Although two key risk factors involve over-purchasing and keeping excess inventory in storage and also the potential reduction in consumer demand.

ASX & Economic Key Events

APAC Daily Report

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7am AEST

EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil) & Materials LOWER on falling base metal prices.



