Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc)

BULLISH BIAS

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Pinduoduo’s recent venture into fresh produce, Duo Duo Grocery, has been instrumental in helping alleviate recent concerns over food security by introducing a supply and demand model that can match local shoppers with local produce suppliers in under 24 hours.

The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.