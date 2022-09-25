X

Select the account you'd like to open

Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 26 September 2022

Technical Analysis

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

25 Sep 2022, 05:30

Check out the trading idea of the week below!

Trading Idea of the Week

(NYSE:PDD - Pinduoduo Inc)

  • BULLISH BIAS
  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels
  • Pinduoduo’s recent venture into fresh produce, Duo Duo Grocery, has been instrumental in helping alleviate recent concerns over food security by introducing a supply and demand model that can match local shoppers with local produce suppliers in under 24 hours.
  • The company is pioneering what it calls a feed-based shopping experience where users are presented with a social media-like feed where they can discover products they may not have known they wanted.

 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: Higher for longer

US GDP & PCE, China manufacturing PMI, Japan Industrial Output, AU retail Sales, CA & UK GDP

24 Sep 2022
News

Inflation fears rout sterling, bonds, and equity markets
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US Q2 GDP; EU flash CPI; Boohoo, Next results
Market update

Australia’s NWS and CRN emerge as stocks to watch | Relative Rotation Graphs
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK, US Q2 GDP; EU flash CPI; Boohoo, Next results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 26 September 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

23 Sep 2022
Technical analysis

Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 19 September 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

18 Sep 2022
Market outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, BoJ rate decisions; Cineworld results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 19 September 2022, and view our company earnings schedule.

16 Sep 2022
Analysis

Hang Seng lags; NETW and TUI attract interest | Relative Rotation Graphs

RRG Research's Julius de Kempenaer analyses the performance of global stock markets and explains how RRG data can be used to scan the market for stocks with growth potential.

16 Sep 2022