Technical analysis

AT&T Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 12th December 2022

AT&T

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

11 Dec 2022, 17:00

Check out the trading idea of the week below, by your friendly, neighbourhood market analyst!

Trading Idea of the Week

NYSE:T - AT&T Inc - (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones. 
  • Telecom giant AT&T Inc.’s (T) third-quarter results showed strong and sustained momentum in customer additions across its growing 5G wireless and fibre networks.
  • The company beat the consensus EPS estimate by 10.4% and the revenue estimate by 0.6%.
  • Moreover, T added a net of 708,000 postpaid phone customers in the quarter, its ninth consecutive quarter of postpaid customer gains. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: China trade; US PPI; GameStop results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 5 December 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

02 Dec 2022
Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 12/12/22
Top movers

一周展望：美国11月CPI、美联储利率决议双双来袭！将如何引爆市场？
