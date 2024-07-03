Liquidity: The invisible tide driving global markets

Ever wonder why markets continue to rise amid geopolitical issues and high inflation? The answer could lie in the shadowy waters of liquidity. As Michael Bogoevski explains, liquidity is a hidden force shaping the “upside down world” of markets today.



Liquidity has many meanings, but in one sense, it refers to the ease with which money moves globally through institutions like central banks, commercial banks, and into the broader economy. These liquidity flows have become highly correlated with market movements, influencing everything from stock prices to economic stability.



This video provides a comprehensive guide to liquidity, breaking down the essentials you need to understand this complex concept. We'll explore how liquidity shapes our financial world, offer practical ways for investors to monitor liquidity, and explain the critical correlation between liquidity and financial markets. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just curious about what makes markets tick, this video is your introduction to the lifeblood of global finance.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.