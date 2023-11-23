US stock futures mixed in thin liquidity, ASX to open higher

Macro Scenes:

US stock exchanges closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The futures markets were mixed, with both Dow futures and S&P 500 futures up 0.06% and Nasdaq futures down 0.07%. USD lower: The USD index was slightly lower in thin liquidity, lifting other major currencies. The British pound has hit the highest level against the US dollar since 6 September amid higher-than-expected flash manufacturing PMI data.

Crude futures continued to fall after OPEC+ delayed the output meeting to 30 November. The US crude inventory increased more than expected for the week ending 17 November. Asian markets to open mixed: The ASX 200 futures rose 0.21%, the Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.39%, and Nikkei futures were up 0.83%.

Chart of the Day:

AUD/USD, daily – The pair has formed a potential head-and-shoulder bottom reversal pattern, facing near-term potential resistance of about 0.66. Hence, the potential near-term support can be found at the neckline of about 0.6470.

Source: CMC Markets as of 24 November 2023

Company News:

Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) may face fluctuation at open as AustralianSuper said it would reject a revised proposal by Brookfield. The superannuation fund owns about 17% of

Virgin Money (ASX: GBX) is set to slump following the full-year result. The UK-based digital bank reported a 42% drop in its profit for the fiscal year 2023 due to a hefty provision charge.

Today’s Agenda:

New Zealand Retail Sales for Q3

Japanese National Core CPI for October

Canadian Retail Sales for September



