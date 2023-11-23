X

Trade the way that suits you

US stock futures mixed in thin liquidity, ASX to open higher

ASX

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

23 Nov 2023, 16:25

Macro Scenes:  

  • US markets closed: US stock exchanges closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. The futures markets were mixed, with both Dow futures and S&P 500 futures up 0.06% and Nasdaq futures down 0.07%.
  • USD lower: The USD index was slightly lower in thin liquidity, lifting other major currencies. The British pound has hit the highest level against the US dollar since 6 September amid higher-than-expected flash manufacturing PMI data.
  • Gold gained: The precious metal rose slightly, cutting some losses from Wednesday due to a softened US dollar.
  • Crude oil extended losses: Crude futures continued to fall after OPEC+ delayed the output meeting to 30 November. The US crude inventory increased more than expected for the week ending 17 November.
  • Asian markets to open mixed: The ASX 200 futures rose 0.21%, the Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.39%, and Nikkei futures were up 0.83%.

Chart of the Day:

AUD/USD, daily The pair has formed a potential head-and-shoulder bottom reversal pattern, facing near-term potential resistance of about 0.66. Hence, the potential near-term support can be found at the neckline of about 0.6470.

Source: CMC Markets as of 24 November 2023

Company News:   

  • Origin Energy (ASX: ORG) may face fluctuation at open as AustralianSuper said it would reject a revised proposal by Brookfield. The superannuation fund owns about 17% of
  • Virgin Money (ASX: GBX) is set to slump following the full-year result. The UK-based digital bank reported a 42% drop in its profit for the fiscal year 2023 due to a hefty provision charge.

Today’s Agenda:

  • New Zealand Retail Sales for Q3
  • Japanese National Core CPI for October
  • Canadian Retail Sales for September


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays meeting, Bitcoin higher following CZ’s resignation

US stocks gained on a broad-based rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

22 Nov 2023

Market update

Wall Street retreats following Fed minutes, NVIDIA earnings beat

Market update

Microsoft and NVIDIA hit new highs amid OpenAI’s drama, earnings optimism

Market update

一周展望：英伟达Q3财报、美联储货币政策会议纪要

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market update

Oil slumps as OPEC+ delays meeting, Bitcoin higher following CZ’s resignation

US stocks gained on a broad-based rally ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday

22 Nov 2023

Market update

Wall Street retreats following Fed minutes, NVIDIA earnings beat

Wall Street was lower as the tech-fuelled rally took a breather. Most big tech shares retreated from an overbought level.

21 Nov 2023

Market update

Microsoft and NVIDIA hit new highs amid OpenAI’s drama, earnings optimism

Microsoft hit a new all-time high amid OpenAI’s board drama. NVIDIA topped US$500 per share, also reaching a record high, ahead of the third quarter earnings

20 Nov 2023

Market update

一周展望：英伟达Q3财报、美联储货币政策会议纪要

英伟达将于澳东时间11月22日美股盘后发布2024财年第三季度业绩报告，市场预期在上个季度的强劲增长背景下，三季度将继续维持高增长，公司预计第三季度营收为160亿美元，GAAP毛利率预计为71.5%。市场预期EPS为3.35美元。

19 Nov 2023