US non-farm payrolls webinar: 2 February 2024

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Feb 2024, 10:30

Stream the recording of our live US non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, far outstripping expectations for 180,000 new payrolls.

- Jobs growth in January marked an increase on the December figure of 333,000, upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 216,000. 

- The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

Join our next webinar

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. To join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, register in advance (and for free) here

Michael Hewson's analysis of the latest payrolls data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

