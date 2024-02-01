X

Trade the way that suits you

Wall Street higher to kick off the month, big tech earnings blow estimates

Meta

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

01 Feb 2024, 17:05

  • US stocks resumed gains: Wall Street climbed after the Fed-induced selloff as traders digested the “no March rate cut” indication. The last few big tech earnings, including Amazon, Meta, and Apple all beat expectations, with Amazon and Meta’s shares soaring in after-hours trading. The results may keep Wall Street’s uptrend for the time being. However, some bearish divergence surfaced in major indices, signaling potential correction opportunities ahead.
  • USD fell as the BOE held rate unchanged: The US dollar weakened against all the other G-10 currencies, with the dollar index falling to just above 103. The British Pound strengthened after the BOE kept the interest rate at 5.25% for the fourth time in a row. Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that rate cuts are on the cards this year.
  • Gold hit a two-week high: Gold futures rose to a two-week high due to a softened USD and further slides in the US bond yields. The precious metal is about 5% away from its all-time high of 2,150 in early December.
  • Crude oil slumped further: Oil prices fell sharply amid ceasing fire negotiation between Israel and Hamas. Both Brent and WTI futures fell more than 2%, with Brent down below US$80 per barrel for the first time since 23 January.

Chart of the Day:

Gold, daily – Gold is inches away from pivotal resistance of about 2,080. While momentum may take it to test the previous high of 2,088, a bearish divergence emerged in the RSI and the price trend. This may suggest a near-term selloff in the horizon.  

Source: CMC Markets as of 2 Feb 2024

Company News:    

  • Amazon (NDX: AMZN) jumped more than 9% in after-hours trading amid strong earnings results. The company forecasted net sales for Q1 of US$138 billion to $143.5 billion, topping an estimated 142.01 billion. The fourth-quarter revenue rose 14% to US$169.96 billion, beating the estimated $166.21 billion, up 14% year on year.
  • Meta Platforms (NDX: META) soared 14% in after-hours trading amid the Q4 earnings result. The company benefited from Chinese retailers Temu and Shei, who boosted its advertising revenue. Its EPS came to $5.33, beating the expected $4.96. The revenue was at $40.1 billion, higher than the estimated $39.18 billion. Meta announced the first-ever dividend of 50 cents.
  • Apple (NDX: AAPL) fell 1% despite an earnings beat as sales in China declined about 13% year over year. The iPhone maker’s revenue rose 2.1% to US$117.97 billion, topping an estimated US$117.97 billion. Its iPhone revenue rose 6% to $69.70 billion, topping the estimated $68.55 billion.

Today’s Agenda:

  • Australia’s PPI for January
  • US Non-farm Payroll for January
  • US UoM Consumer Sentiment (the second read)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Wall Street retreats from all-time highs as Fed holds rates unchanged, Alphabet tumbles

Wall Street pulled back from their record high levels as tech shares fell sharply following Microsoft and Alphabet’s less-than-impressive earnings results.

31 Jan 2024

News

Weak tech weighs on US markets ahead of the Fed

Market update

阿里巴巴业绩前瞻：电商和云业务将是投资者关注的焦点。

Market update

2月市场展望：科技股财报能否帮助美股续创新高？

Related articles

Market update

Wall Street retreats from all-time highs as Fed holds rates unchanged, Alphabet tumbles

Wall Street pulled back from their record high levels as tech shares fell sharply following Microsoft and Alphabet’s less-than-impressive earnings results.

31 Jan 2024

News

Weak tech weighs on US markets ahead of the Fed

Markets in Europe have struggled for gains today ahead of today’s Fed rate meeting, with the FTSE100 helped by a strong performance from the health care sector.

31 Jan 2024

Market update

阿里巴巴业绩前瞻：电商和云业务将是投资者关注的焦点。

投资者仍将关注阿里巴巴的两个核心业务部门电商和云业务的增长

31 Jan 2024

Market update

2月市场展望：科技股财报能否帮助美股续创新高？

美股科技股财报季来临，美股能否持续创高？美元指数或延续反弹中国股市跌破疫情前低点，后市如何看待？黄金持续震荡，2月能否形成突破？

31 Jan 2024