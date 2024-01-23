SG forecast: UOB earnings preview

U nited Overseas Bank Limited (UOB), a stalwart in the financial sector, maintains its prominent role in shaping the economic landscape of the Asia-Pacific region.

As a key constituent of the STI, alongside financial giants DBS and OCBC, Singapore benchmarks the STI, and improved earnings are imperative for enhancing the index's performance.

Amid signs of global economic recovery after recent challenges, UOB's performance is anticipated to mirror broader trends in the financial markets. Key indicators, such as GDP growth, interest rates, and inflation, will significantly influence the bank's earnings outlook. Net interest margins (NIM) from existing loans emerged as a major driver for the bank in the last quarter, with a modest increase expected to reach just over 2%.

UOB's strategic focus on the Asia-Pacific region positions it favourably for growth. Given the region's pivotal role in the global economy, the bank's diversified portfolio across key markets like Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia provides a robust hedge against uncertainties in any single market. A recent Citigroup acquisition is set to double the bank's consumer base from Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, reinforcing its regional presence.

In response to the ongoing digital transformation of the financial industry, UOB is noteworthy for its commitment to digitalisation. Investments in technology and innovation are poised to improve operational efficiency, customer experience, and product offerings. The upcoming earnings forecast is expected to elucidate the impact of these digital initiatives on revenue streams and cost management.

The recent heightened scrutiny on the banking sector, prompted by Anti-Money Laundering (AML) breaches, underscores the importance of ensuring compliance and robust AML processes. Navigating the challenges of acquiring and onboarding clients globally has become more complex, and the bank's ability to navigate regulatory changes effectively while maintaining a prudent risk profile will be revealed in the earnings forecast.

Diversification remains a key strategy for the bank, aligning with the dynamic financial landscape. Challenges include the bank's exposure to credit in Hong Kong and greater China, with a forecasted increase to 27 basis points from the previous quarter's 25. However, a potential offset is anticipated in consumer lending, particularly in the credit card segment, as consumers borrow to manage rising costs.

A steady and muted earnings season is anticipated for the broader financial sector, and this is likely to be mirrored in UOB's performance. Navigating a changing interest rate environment through diversification is a primary focus for the bank. The impact of recent acquisitions and the revised strategy will be evident in H2 2024, as the bank continues to vie for the leading position in Singapore and Southeast Asia.

United Overseas Bank Limited will be issuing its business update for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 (covering the period from October to December 2023) on February 20, 2024.



