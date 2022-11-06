X

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 07/11/22

ASX Trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

07 Nov 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

Trading Idea of the Day


NYSE:MU - Micron Technology Inc - BULLISH BIAS

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Micron has faced some difficulties over the past few quarters. In what can be described as an imperfect storm for the RAM and data storage chip provider, the company’s revenues, gross margin and profit margin all declined as the company continued to face rising operating expenses.
  • EPS has come off significantly, with the company only posting earnings per share of $1.35, far less than the $2.34 it posted in the previous quarter or the $2.39 it posted in the same quarter last year.
  • To address some of these factors, the company made significant reductions to the capital expenditure, expected to come down 30% to around US$8 Billion. These reductions are set to negatively impact the current year's costs but are expected to improve their economic condition in due time, as it’ll bring supply and inventory closer to where the industry demand is.
  • While Micron’s end consumers in both a commercial and retail sense are finding it tough, with consumer PC demand and commercial data centre demand dropping due to supply constraints, improving supply conditions will help improve Micron’s position.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Apple valued more than Amazon, Alphabet and Meta combined

Podcast of the Day: Portfolio manager Michael Kao’s dollar wrecking ball theory

APAC Daily Report


Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 7:30am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy HIGHER (higher oil prices) & Materials HIGHER on overall higher base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Latest from CMC

News

APAC Week Ahead: US CPI in focus

US CPI, Midterm election, China Trade Balance & CPI, RBA Gov speech, UK GDP, NZ inflation expectation

06 Nov 2022
Technical analysis

Micron Technology - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 7 November 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points
News

China reopening hopes spur big FOMO rally
