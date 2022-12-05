X

Select the account you'd like to open

Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 06/12/22

ASX trading

Written by

Azeem Sheriff

Senior Market Analyst

06 Dec 2022, 05:00

G'day folks and welcome to another trading day with your friendly, neighbourhood CMC Market Analyst! 

For real-time up-to-date data/news/research/ideas/strategies, check out our insights panel on the CMC Markets Invest platform and follow us on Twitter: 

Azeem Sheriff -  
Tina Teng -
CMC Markets ANZ - 
CMC Markets Singapore -
CMC Markets Canada - 

Trading Idea of the Day
 

ASX:HVN - Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd (BULLISH - long term & BEARISH - short term)

  • Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance zones.
  • Harvey Norman's aggregated quarterly sales were negatively affected by depreciation in the euro, pound and NZ$
  • The group flagged a major expansion into the Malaysian market, with plans to grow there from 28 to 80 stores by 2028.

  • Consensus is Moderate Buy.

  • Based on Morningstar’s fair value of $4.89 the stock appears to be undervalued.

ASX & Economic Key Events


ASX Key Events Calendar (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (TODAY)

Economic Key Events (YESTERDAY)

OPTO For Investors Research


Article of the Day: Global X Social Media Index ETF underperforms as ad spend falls

Podcast of the Day: Investment educator Brian Feroldi’s three principles for long-term investing
 

APAC Daily Report



 

Market Snapshot & Highlights as of 8:00am AEDT


EXPECTATIONS: Energy LOWER (lower oil prices) & Materials LOWER on overall base metal prices.

Global Markets Headlines
 

(All news & data sourced from AFR / The Australian / Bloomberg / Reuters / CNBC / Wall Street Journal / Morningstar / OPTO / Trading Economics)


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

Latest from CMC

Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch

Wall Street’s rebound lost steam as strong economic data dashes hopes for a dovish Fed, sending bond yields higher

05 Dec 2022
News

Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening
Market outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022
Technical analysis

Revisiting three German stocks | Relative Rotation Graphs
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market update

A jump in rates send jitters to stocks, the RBA rate decision on watch

Wall Street’s rebound lost steam as strong economic data dashes hopes for a dovish Fed, sending bond yields higher

05 Dec 2022
News

Mixed start to the week as investors mull US data and China reopening

It’s been a mixed start to the week as investors look towards the recent change of emphasis on a reopening of China’s economy away from its zero-Covid approach.

05 Dec 2022
News

Flat open expected ahead of services PMIs

On any ordinary measure, Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report was a very solid number, with 263,000 jobs added in November, along with an upward adjustment for October to 284,000.

05 Dec 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 05/12/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

04 Dec 2022