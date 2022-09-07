Check out our daily ASX pre-market and AU macro outlook below!

Market Snapshot & Highlights (as of 7 am AEST)

EXPECTATIONS: Energy down & Materials potentially up

Global Markets Headlines

- GameStop reports wider loss, announces partnership with crypto exchange FTX (CNBC)

​- Saudi Arabia and Gulf neighbours threaten Netflix over content that ‘violates Islamic values’ (CNBC)

- World’s second-largest movie chain operator Cineworld files for U.S. bankruptcy (CNBC)

- European Central Bank could unleash a jumbo rate hike as the economy slides toward recession (CNBC)

- Deutsche Bank CEO warns recession is inevitable, says Germany must cut reliance on China (CNBC)

- Ubisoft plunges 17% after Chinese giant Tencent ups stake (CNBC)

- British pound falls to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985 (CNBC)

- Asia-Pacific markets fall ahead of Fed’s Beige Book; China’s trade data misses expectations (CNBC)

- Apple’s iPhone 14 Lineup Headlines Wednesday Product Event (WSJ)

- Fed on Path for Another 0.75-Point Interest-Rate Lift After Powell’s Inflation Pledge (WSJ)

- Shell and BP shares outpace TotalEnergies as gas prices surge (OPTO)

(DXY – Dollar Index)

Potential BUY

Key levels on the chart - consider taking trades from key support/resistance levels

Strong interest rate differentials supporting the USD steam train, expecting to get stronger with more aggressive rate hikes.

Macro-Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar (TODAY)





