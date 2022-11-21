Is Ethereum facing another meltdown?

What has just happened?

The FTX’s drama is getting intense, with news releasing from Coinpedia.org reporting hackers started targeting the collapsing Crypto exchange, dumping about $60 million worth of Ethereum holdings, which caused the second-largest digital coins plunging 8% in the last 24 hours. The source said the hackers hold nearly $300 million worth of Ethereum and cashing out of the whole amount may lead to another meltdown in the crypto world.

A possible consequence

The news is something that requires serious attention for Crypto investors, as the event could trigger a further looping selloff in digital coins and creditors’ collapse since FTX owes a total $3.1 billion to its 50 biggest unsecured creditors, according to its bankruptcy filing.

Something suspicious

FTX’s headquarters are located in the Bahamas. Last week, Bahamian regulators confirmed that they were transferring an unknown amount of FTX assets into their custody and cited it exercised powers as a regulator. According to Crypto research firm Elliptic, a total of $477 million hackers’ funds were reported relating to Bahamian regulators over the first weekend after FTX filed for bankruptcy.

The newly appointed FTX CEO, John Ray III said he has never seen “such a complete failure of corporate controls and such a complete absence of trustworthy financial information” and cited “bad bookkeeping and failure to follow regulatory compliance”.

Where is Ethereum trending to?

