Impact of Singapore Budget 2024 on Investors: What to Expect

The Singapore Budget 2024 offers a diverse spectrum of implications for global market investors.

Particularly, it casts a spotlight on those engaged in the realms of Singapore equities and foreign exchange (FX) pairs involving the Singapore Dollar (SGD). The budget's multifaceted impact extends beyond regional borders, making it imperative for market participants to scrutinise its intricacies with a discerning eye.

This comprehensive examination is crucial for devising informed strategies and positioning portfolios in alignment with the evolving economic landscape shaped by the policy decisions articulated in the Singapore Budget 2024.

Some p ositive impacts include :

Economic growth: The budget's focus on digitalisation, green economy, and innovation could drive long-term economic growth, potentially benefiting companies in these sectors.

Increased domestic consumption: Measures like cost-of-living relief and higher wages could boost domestic consumption, potentially benefiting consumer-oriented companies.

Stable government: The budget reflects the government's commitment to fiscal prudence and long-term planning, which can create a stable investment environment.

Stronger social safety nets: Enhanced social programs could improve social stability and reduce long-term economic risks.

Some less positive impacts :

Higher taxes: Increased spending could lead to higher taxes in the future, which could reduce corporate profits and investor returns.

Labour market tightening: Initiatives to raise wages and support lower-wage workers could tighten the labour market, increasing labour costs for businesses.

Global economic uncertainties: The budget's impact is dependent on the global economic climate, which remains uncertain due to factors like geopolitical tensions and inflation.

Now we’d like to focus on what may be some of the impact on specific asset classes:

Singapore equities: The impact on individual companies will depend on their specific exposure to the budget's measures. Companies in sectors like technology, green energy, and consumer goods could benefit, while those facing higher labour costs or taxes could be negatively impacted.

Sectors that may benefit :

· Technology: Increased government investments in digitalization and innovation create opportunities for companies like Sea Ltd. (SE), Venture Corporation (VEE), and AEM Holdings (AEM).

· Green energy: The budget's push for sustainability benefits companies like Suntec REIT (SUN), which invests in green buildings, and Stadtwerke Gruppe (SWK), involved in renewable energy solutions.

· Consumer goods: Measures like cost-of-living relief and higher wages boost domestic consumption, potentially benefiting companies like Dairy Farm International (DFI) and ComfortDelGro Corporation (CDG).

Sectors that may face headwinds :

· Labour-intensive sectors: Companies reliant on low-wage labour, like construction (Lian Beng Group, LB) and manufacturing (Hi-P International, HIP), could see margins squeezed due to rising labour costs.

· Sectors with high foreign reliance: Companies like Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding (YZJ) could be impacted by higher taxes, as they might have significant overseas operations.

SGD forex pair: The budget's focus on long-term growth and stability could support the Singapore dollar (SGD) against other currencies. However, global economic uncertainties and potential future tax increases could put downward pressure on the SGD. Focusing on this year’s budget talk, we would like to focus on the positives for now.

Fiscal Prudence: The budget prioritises responsible spending and balanced budgets, fostering investor confidence in Singapore's economic stability and its ability to manage future challenges. This contrasts with countries struggling with high debt or deficits, making the SGD a comparatively attractive option.

Growth Potential: The budget invests in key sectors like technology, green energy, and innovation, aiming to drive long-term economic growth. This growth potential attracts foreign investment and increases demand for the SGD, potentially appreciating its value.

Stable Political Environment: Singapore's reputation for political stability and continuity attracts foreign investors seeking safe havens for their capital. This political stability further reinforces confidence in the SGD, contributing to its stability and potential appreciation.

Strong External Position: Singapore boasts a healthy current account surplus and low external debt, indicating its strong external financial position. This resilience strengthens the SGD's position as a safe-haven currency during global economic uncertainties.

In essence, the budget's focus on long-term growth, fiscal prudence, political stability, and a strong external position collectively contribute to a positive outlook for the SGD, potentially appreciating its value against other currencies.



