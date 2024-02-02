X

US non-farm payrolls webinar: 2 February 2024

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Feb 2024, 23:30

Stream the recording of our live US non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, far outstripping expectations for 180,000 new payrolls.

- Jobs growth in January marked an increase on the December figure of 333,000, upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 216,000. 

- The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

Join our next webinar

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. To join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, register in advance (and for free) here

Michael Hewson's analysis of the latest payrolls data covers key levels on stock indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq 100, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets Singapore may provide or make available research analysis or reports prepared or issued by entities within the CMC Markets group of companies, located and regulated under the laws in a foreign jurisdictions, in accordance with regulation 32C of the Financial Advisers Regulations. Where such information is issued or promulgated to a person who is not an accredited investor, expert investor or institutional investor, CMC Markets Singapore accepts legal responsibility for the contents of the analysis or report, to the extent required by law. Recipients of such information who are resident in Singapore may contact CMC Markets Singapore on 1800 559 6000 for any matters arising from or in connection with the information.

