Stream the recording of our live US non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 353,000 jobs in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, far outstripping expectations for 180,000 new payrolls.

- Jobs growth in January marked an increase on the December figure of 333,000, upwardly revised from an initial estimate of 216,000.

- The unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.7% in January.

