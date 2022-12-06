Wall Street extends losses on resumed recession fears

Wall Street fell for the second straight trading day as recession fears mounted amid the recent better-than-expected US economic data, which faded hopes for a sooner pivot Fed. CEOs from major banks, including David Solomon from Goldman Sachs and Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan, repeatedly warned of an economic recession ahead, while Morgan Stanley cut 2% of its employees on Tuesday. Again, risk-off sentiment prevailed in the broad markets, with the US dollar up against the other G-10 currencies for the second consecutive trading day, pressuring the gold and oil prices. But interestingly, the US bond yields were also lower, suggesting that investors may start piling into bonds for safety as Fed’s hike slowdown is still on the table.

In Asia, China’s reopening-fuelled rebound in Chinese shares also took a breather as it seems to be a long bumpy journey for the country to combat mounting infection cases and recover the economy at the same time. But notably, the US-listed Chinese shares all finished higher in contrast to a broad selloff on Wall Street as investment funds may continue to shift to Asia where monetary policy is more accommodative, and optimism towards China’s easing on Covid controls is still in play.

S&P 500 stayed below 4,000, finishing under the year-long descending trendline, with 10 out of the 11 sectors closing in red. Energy, Technology, and Communication Services led to broad losses, all down more than 2%. The typical defensive sector, Utilities was the only sector that finished higher, up 0.6%. Notably, airline shares also outperformed due to positive outlooks for 2023. The International Air Transport Association said it expects airlines to return profitable in the new year.

as the local government’s stimulus measures continued to fuel the rally. China’s November trade balance data will be on close watch later today. Asian equity markets are set to open lower. ASX futures were down 0.48%, Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.86% and Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.42%.



