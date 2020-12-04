Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 79% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Market Outlook

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 4 December 2020

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

04 Dec 2020, 15:10

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst Michael Hewson's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael covers the latest US employment report, as the numbers drop, looking at the various key levels in all the major markets, including the FTSE 100, S&P 500, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, as well as gold and crude oil.


