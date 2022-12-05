US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 December 2022

Listen to our recording on Friday 2 December 2022, as chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides live market commentary and analysis of the US non-farm payrolls report for November, as the all-important data is released.

Michael reveals his reaction to the numbers as they're released, and goes on to highlight the key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and DAX, as well as forex pairs EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.



