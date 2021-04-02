Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Analysis

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 2 April 2021

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

02 Apr 2021, 14:40

Watch the recording of our latest US non-farm payrolls webinar, and view our UK chief market analyst's preview and reaction to the data as it was released.

Michael takes us through the numbers from the March US non-farm payrolls report as it happened, with 916,000 new jobs added to the US economy, and the February numbers revised up to 468,000, from 379,000. The unemployment rate fell to 6%, from 6.2%


