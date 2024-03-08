Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 71% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

US non-farm payrolls: 8 March 2024

Wooden building blocks spell out the word 'jobs'. The US jobs report, which includes the closely watched non-farm payrolls print, is among the most eagerly anticipated economic events of the month.

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

08 Mar 2024, 14:45

US non-farm payrolls: Friday, 8 March 2024

Key takeaways from the latest announcement

- The US economy added 275,000 jobs in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, surpassing expectations for 200,000 new payrolls.

- The number of additional jobs marked an increase on the January figure of 229,000, downwardly revised from an initial estimate of 353,000. The December figure was also reduced to 290,000, down from a previous estimate of 333,000. 

- The unemployment rate rose to 3.9% in February, up from 3.7% in January.


