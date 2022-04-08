Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Analysis

The 5 minutes charts scan - Are both gold and oil under pressure?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

08 Apr 2022, 02:45

From the technical perspective, oil faces near-term downside pressure after the joint efforts of the oil reserve release by the US and IEA countries, along with weakening fuel demand amid China’s lockdowns. And gold might be weakening in the medium-term because of a strengthening US dollar and the rising bond yields.

 


FX Analysis

Charts of the day – a potential rise in JPY and loss in CAD

