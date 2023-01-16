Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Euro markets extend gains in thin liquidity with Chinese data in focus

Chinese stocks

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

16 Jan 2023, 21:00

It was a quiet session for the global markets due to the absence of US exchanges on a public holiday. The European markets were mostly higher following the one-week rally on Wall Street. However, the US equity futures retreated from their one-month highs, while the US dollar rebounded against most of the other major currencies, with both the Japanese Yen and the Chinese Yuan lower ahead of the BOJ meeting tomorrow when the central bank is expected to give up its YCC control after a major twist in its monetary policy last month.

In Asia, the Nikkei 225 underperformed global markets since December amid a potential BOJ’s abandonment of its ultra-loss policy. Futures point to a lower open in most APAC exchanges. The ASX futures were down 0.29%, Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.35% and Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.27%.

A slew of influential Chinese economic data may steer the market movements in today’s Asian session. China’s final quarter GDP is due for release at 1 pm Australian AEST, along with the December retail sales, industrial output, and fixed assets investment.  

Click to enlarge the table 

 

  • Both oil and metal retreated due to a rebound in the US dollar. Profit-taking may have also caused the price drop in broad commodities. However, both crude and gold prices still face upside pressure at the back of a downturn in the USD and bets on a slowing pace of the Fed’s rate hikes.
  • Major iron ore producers’ shares dropped on the news that China would tighten the price supervision on the base metal, with Fortescue Metals down 2.7%. Though the ASX finished higher on Monday, buoyed by the broad optimism and the strong price action in commodities. The price pullbacks in metals may point to a down for the Australian markets.   
  • Base metals continued to soar amid China’s reopening, with copper futures up 2. 6% and Iron ore up 1.25%. A softened US dollar has also helped the surge in commodities lately, buoying Australian miners, such as BHP, Rio Tinto, Pilbara minerals and Core Lithium were all up between 1-2% on Wednesday.  
  • Cryptocurrencies continued to rise amid the broad rally in the global markets in January. Both Bitcoin and Ethereum were up about 2% to above 21,300 and 1,580, respectively, both of which consolidated at their 3-month highs.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

European markets tread water in the absence of US markets

It’s been a quiet and relatively subdued session for European markets today, in the absence of US markets for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

16 Jan 2023
News

Europe set to for higher open on slowing inflation optimism
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: new year bulls
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

Related articles

News

European markets tread water in the absence of US markets

It’s been a quiet and relatively subdued session for European markets today, in the absence of US markets for the Martin Luther King Day holiday.

16 Jan 2023
News

Europe set to for higher open on slowing inflation optimism

European stock markets are off to a flier so far this year. The FTSE 100 is already up by over 5%, with the prospect of new record highs as soon as this week.

16 Jan 2023
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: new year bulls

Global equity markets extended gains for the second week, thanks to a further cool down in US inflation, making a quicker-than-expected Federal Reserve rate-pivot more likely.

15 Jan 2023
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 16 January 2023

13 Jan 2023