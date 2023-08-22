Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 72% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Charts of the week: Gold, WTI, and BTC

Gold and crude oil

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

22 Aug 2023, 05:05

Following a broad decline in global equities, alternative investment asset classes, such as commodities and cryptocurrencies, also shed light on market trends. The correlation between asset classes can be an insightful tracker for investors to spot the market pulse. First, the US dollar seems to be losing steam after a five-week rally, which may provide a rebounding opportunity in gold. Secondly, China’s economic woes pressured oil markets, causing a technical correction in WTI futures. Thirdly, selloffs in the US government bonds sparked liquidity concerns, crashing cryptocurrencies. Fed Chair Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole will be a pivotal event for market sentiment this week. Let’s dig into the three instruments’ technical charts ahead of the volatility.

Spot Gold, daily - Downtrend is intact but oversold

Source: CMC Markets as of 22 August 2023

Gold fell for the third straight week in a downtrend channel. The recent three trading days eased falling while the RSI entered oversold territory, suggesting a technical rebound may be needed. The USD’s movement directly impacts gold’s pricing action. Traders might be bidding for a more-dovish-than-expected Fed rhetoric and a pullback in the USD. If the rebound happens, the imminent resistance can be found around 1,902 at the 38.20% Fibonacci retracement. A breakout of this level may take gold back to the 50-day moving average of about 1,932. However, it is too early to say gold can reverse the downtrend. A breakout of the recent low of 1,883 may take gold to potential further support of 1,848 at the 50% Fibonacci retracement.  

Crude Oil West Texas (Cash), daily – The range-bound movement may continue 

Source: CMC Markets as of 22 August 2023

WTI retreated from the channel resistance of 84.5, while the RSI pulled back from overbought territory and is still in its downtrend, suggesting oil prices could continue falling toward the potential support of 76.20. And a breakdown of this level may crash it to test the year low of about 67. On the flip side, a bullish breakout of the recent high of nearly 85 could end the range-bound movement and push WTI to its high of about 94 in November 2022.

Bitcoin (USD) – Oversold   

Source: CMC Markets as of 22 August

Bitcoin eased losses after a two-day plunge as RSI entered oversold territory when the world-largest cryptocurrency rebounded at the previous two times when the indicator showed the same pattern in November 2022 and March 2023. The near-term potential support can be found at about 25,000 near the low in mid-June. A rebound from this level may take Bitcoin back to the near-term resistance of about 27,500, then 29,250 at the 50-day moving average. On the flip side, a breakdown below 25,000 may take the coin to further potential support of around 25,250. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market update

Nasdaq rebounds amid dip-buys in tech as Nvidia, Tesla jump

Wall Street finished mixed to kick off the week as enthusiasm rotated back to big tech names and led Nasdaq to snap a four-day losing streak

21 Aug 2023
News

China rate cut underwhelms as European markets tread water
News

China cuts key loan rate by less than expected
News

Fears over China syndrome sends markets sharply lower

Related articles

Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing Monday, 21 August 2023.

18 Aug 2023
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Jackson Hole; Nvidia, Harbour Energy results

Read our preview of major economic and company events in the week commencing Monday, 21 August 2023, and view our earnings calendar.

18 Aug 2023
Company earnings

Earnings preview: Can Nvidia amaze markets with its AI chip sales?

Nvidia is slated to report its second-quarter earnings after the US markets closing bell on 24 August (APAC time)

15 Aug 2023
Stock watch

Earnings Preview: Has BHP peaked its profit?

Australia’s largest miner, BHP, will report its 2023 fully-year result on 22 August.

14 Aug 2023

Before you go…

Try a demo of our Spread Betting or CFD trading accounts on our innovative platform. Free of charge and risk-free with virtual capital starting from €10,000.

Test a demo account now
cmc-mobile-trading-app