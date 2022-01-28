Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 73% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading
Earnings

Apple share price set to rise after another record quarter

Apple share price: The front of an Apple store with huge logo

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

28 Jan 2022, 07:25

With the Nasdaq closing at its lowest level in seven months yesterday, the Apple share price has also found itself on the end of the recent weakness in tech shares, down over 12% from its record highs in early January.

At its last set of numbers in Q4, revenues fell short of expectations, coming in at $83.36bn which while still a solid number, invited questions as to how much the recent disruptions to supply chains had affected its ability to produce enough products to satisfy demand. CEO Tim Cook admitted as much back in October when he said that the various supply problems cost Apple $6bn over the quarter, while in Q3 they cut iPhone production by 10m units.

In Q4 Apple said its biggest problem was fulfilling the demand for its products, so there was some concern that last night’s Q1 numbers might suffer from the same problems, given the revenue miss on iPhone sales in Q4. That being said Q1 tends to be Apple’s best quarter, in the leadup to Christmas, and it should also be remembered that the slowdown in Q4 could merely have been a symptom of customers holding back to take advantage of the raft of new product upgrades that came in Q4 with the newest iPhones, iPads, Watches and Macs not shipping until the end of November, beginning of December.

Apple share price rises after record Q1 revenue

Whatever concerns investors might have had leading into last night’s numbers, they needn’t have worried, as the demand that seemed so weak in Q4, came surging back in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the Christmas holiday period. Apple’s Q1 revenue came in at a new record of $123.95bn, well above expectations of $119bn, while profits came in at $2.10 a share, or just under $35bn, with record revenue for iPhone sales, helping to push Apple's share price sharply higher in after-hours trade, and push the shares back towards this month’s record highs.

The numbers were made up as follows: iPhone revenue came in at $71.63bn, above forecasts of $67.74bn; Mac revenue was $10.85bn; Wearables, Home and Accessories was $14.7bn; iPad revenue came in at $7.25bn; Services revenue was $19.25bn, with only iPad revenue falling shy of consensus expectations, at $8.1bn, which was a little disappointing given the launch and updates of the mini and iPad range.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri put the iPad miss down to difficulties in sourcing enough components, as well as allocating components away to the more expensive iPhone, which suggests that demand wasn’t the problem here, and that Apple put its priority on its higher margin products like the iPhone. Operating margins on products came in at 38.4%, although services margins rose to a new record of 72.4%.

Apple looks to the Metaverse

Services revenue continues to go from strength to strength and with 785m subscribers to music streaming and gaming, Apple CEO Tim Cook suggested that they starting to look at developing products for augmented reality, and were developing plans for an AR headset and glasses in the next year or so, as it looks to move into the Metaverse.

Last night’s numbers were even more impressive given that there were some product delays during December, with all geographies, with the exception of Japan which fell short. Some of these supply disruptions could well bleed through into Q2, however this isn’t expected to adversely impact its ability to shift its products, with strong demand still coming through, although Q2 revenues are still expected to slow to around $90bn.

Apple declined to offer any guidance in line with previous quarters, which has been the case since the global pandemic began.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

European markets set to shrug off US tech sell-off

The stock market rollercoaster continued yesterday, as European markets, after opening sharply lower in the aftermath of Wednesday’s sharp post Fed sell off

28 Jan 2022
Updates

US stocks stabilize, VIX momentum fades, USD hits 18-month high, gold falls
News

FTSE 100 wipes out weekly loss, as markets digest Fed intentions
News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open

Related articles

News

European markets set to shrug off US tech sell-off

The stock market rollercoaster continued yesterday, as European markets, after opening sharply lower in the aftermath of Wednesday’s sharp post Fed sell off

28 Jan 2022
Updates

US stocks stabilize, VIX momentum fades, USD hits 18-month high, gold falls

Asia markets might be mixed after falls on Thursday, but SPI futures are up 1.5%, indicating a rebound on the S&P/ASX 200.

27 Jan 2022
News

FTSE 100 wipes out weekly loss, as markets digest Fed intentions

The FTSE100 has managed to recover back into positive territory, after trading down below 7,400 early on, we are now back to within touching distance of 7,600, and the highs this month,

27 Jan 2022
News

Powell’s hawkish tilt set to see a sharply lower European open

There was always the risk that yesterday’s strong rebound was predicated on the premise that the Federal Reserve might feel compelled to be less hawkish about policy

27 Jan 2022