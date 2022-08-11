Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Choose country & language

Choose country & language

Start trading

A bullish break-out in Nasdaq

Nasdaq

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

11 Aug 2022, 04:50

The cooler-than-expected CPI data sent broad markets higher on Wednesday. Wall Street continued the recent rally as the data confirms a “Fed pivot” no matter if it is a 75 basis point or a 50 basis point, which all marks a slowdown in rate hikes. A bear-mark rally usually happens during the peak in a rate hike cycle and the real crash often occurs halfway through the rate cut cycle as seen in the below chart. 

Source: TradingView (Click to enlarge the chart)

Based on the above conclusion, the US equities are still on a course of a “Fed pivot” relief rally. Nasdaq rebounded nearly 21% since the year-low seen in mid-June, now the index is about 18% down year to date. The rebounding tailwind could take the tech-heavy index to rise by another 10-12% toward 15,000 if the Fed is in line with the market’s expectations.

Nasdaq, daily (1-2months)

Source: CMC Markets NG (Click to enlarge the chart)

Nasdaq had a major bullish break out on the descending trendline yesterday. The upside momentum may take the index to rise toward the resistance around Fib. 50% retracement, near 14,000, confluence with the 200-day MA. However, the overbought indication in the RSI may soon cause a retreat and test the potential near-term support of around 13,000.  

On the flip side, a breakdown of the support at 13,000 may reverse the rebound trend and take the index re-test further support at 12,360.  


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an execution-only service provider. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

Asian markets get ready for a bounce as Wall Street rallies amid cooler inflation

Nasdaq off a bear market, US dollar weakens, bond yields steady, oil higher, gold slides

10 Aug 2022
News

US inflation slows in July, US dollar slides
Earnings

Deliveroo share price rises despite higher losses
Company earnings

Can Rivian shares drive back up towards their $78 IPO price post-earnings?

Related articles

Company earnings

Can Rivian shares drive back up towards their $78 IPO price post-earnings?

Supply issues have been a persistent headwind for Rivian shares since its debut in 2021, but production numbers are up.

10 Aug 2022
Company earnings

Will rising claim costs extend the Aviva share price’s fall?

Aviva shares have struggled as rising prices impact claim costs, but there are grounds for optimism ahead of Wednesday’s half-year results.

09 Aug 2022
Company earnings

Abrdn share price to fall as capital outflows spiral?

Abrdn shares have struggled this year as clients withdraw funds amid increased market volatility.

08 Aug 2022
Weekly outlook

Upcoming indices dividend drop points

View the estimated indices dividend drop points* for the week commencing 8 August 2022.

05 Aug 2022