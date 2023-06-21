From Ford to GM: Who Are Tesla’s Biggest Competitors & Rivals?

From developing their 4680 battery cells that boasted up to 50% in manufacturing cost reductions to building excitement for their upcoming Cybertruck launch, Tesla has undoubtedly made the most headway in the world of the EV market. As Tesla has established itself as the de facto electric vehicles (EVs) leader, this has spurred competition from both incumbents and newcomers that want a slice of Tesla's massive success. It's come to the point that investors and traders will often hear how a new EV start-up is the next Tesla or a Tesla-killer.

In this article, we will delve into the world of electric vehicle manufacturers and highlight some of Tesla's biggest competitors and rivals, ranging from traditional automotive giants to emerging start-ups. We'll raise what makes each Tesla competitor unique, their year-to-date (YTD) performance and what traders need to be aware of in terms of tailwinds and headwinds.

Why Is Tesla So Popular?

Before we dive into the world of Tesla's competitors and rivals, it's essential to understand why Tesla has become one of the most iconic brands in the world.

At close to a one trillion dollar market capitalisation, Tesla's success combines its innovative technology, strong brand recognition and leadership in autonomous vehicle development. Besides constantly making headlines thanks to the enigmatic antics of CEO Elon Musk, Tesla's growing list of achievements runs the gamut. From becoming the most valuable automaker to launching its charging network that makes it easier for Tesla owners to charge up their vehicles, Tesla continues to make a name for itself in the EV market while establishing a strong moat against rivalling Tesla competitors.

The Rise of Tesla's Rivals

Unfortunately for Tesla, its competitors also benefit from Tesla's success due to the increased awareness of EVs and the growing demand for them. This has allowed these companies to develop their own EV products and in some cases, even build strong competitive advantages. While Tesla's position as a market leader remains strong, the rise of these formidable competitors signifies an exciting era of innovation and healthy competition in the electric vehicle industry. As technology advances and consumer preferences evolve, the market landscape will evolve, offering consumers more choices and driving the electrification revolution forward. From Ford and Lucid to Nio and Rivian, these are Tesla's most significant competitors worth noting if you're remotely interested in investing in the EV space.

Biggest Tesla Competitors & Rivals You Should Know

All YTD performance and market capitalisation numbers are accurate as of 20th June 2023.

1. Ford (NYSE: F)

YTD Performance: +20.30%

Market Cap: 56.891B

Few would consider Ford one of Tesla's biggest competitors given its history as a legacy automaker if you disregard its recent EV efforts. Ford has made significant strides in the electric vehicle market as an American household name in the automotive industry. For the uninformed, Ford holds the lion's share of the truck market with its F-150. To show that it is serious about penetrating the electric vehicle market, Ford is introducing the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning is an electric version of Ford's most popular truck model and goes head-to-head with Tesla's crowd-favourite Cybertruck model. The F-150 Lightning combined with the Mustang Mach-E makes Ford a dangerous competitor as the legacy automaker commits to a full-electric line up of vehicles. Tesla certainly has its work cut out for it as it competes on the electric truck and electric SUV fronts, both of which Ford has decades of experience.

2. General Motors (NYSE: GM)

YTD Performance: +9.72%

Market Cap: 51.879B

General Motors is another significant player aiming to challenge Tesla's dominance in the electric vehicle market. GM's flagship electric vehicle, the Chevrolet Bolt EV, offers a powerful combination of impressive range and an affordable price tag. Notably, GM has announced ambitious plans to introduce multiple electric models under its Chevrolet brand and GMC and Cadillac. By using its manufacturing capabilities and established network of dealerships, General Motors seeks to capture a significant market share in the EV space while competing against Tesla's varied offerings. Aside from competing on the vehicle front, GM has invested heavily in autonomous driving technology through its subsidiary, Cruise Automation. Cruise's Super Cruise software directly rivals Tesla's Full-Self Driving (FSD) software, as both utilise different technologies to enable hands-free driving. While Tesla relies on cameras and sensors to guide its cars, Super Cruise uses a combination of short and long-range radars, making it fundamentally different from FSD.

3. Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN)

YTD Performance: -16.93%

Market Cap: 14.75B

Rivian electric vehicles have indeed turned some heads in the electric vehicle market. The American EV start-up combines durability and power to create off-roading vehicles that have secured partnerships with some of today's biggest companies. Amazon, for example, has inked a deal with Rivian to produce electric vans in the future, further bolstering Rivian's already impressive reputation. Of course, it's not just businesses that are taking note. Many investors and traders see Rivian as a new competitor for Tesla, especially for unique and capable vehicles like the R1T electric pickup trucks and R1S electric SUVs. Some have gone so far as to anticipate that Rivian's focus on overheads could give it the edge in this race for electric vehicle supremacy. Regardless of the outcome, everyone can agree that Rivian is one EV start-up that deserves attention and admiration, for its innovative designs that are upending the traditional car market.

4. NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

YTD Performance: -8.42%

Market Cap: 13.747B

NIO is one of China's hottest EV brands, given its tremendous growth throughout 2020. Among Chinese EV enthusiasts, NIO is often called the "Tesla of China" and has made significant strides in the electric vehicle market. The company's success is attributed mainly to its focus on developing high-end cars packed with features such as advanced driver assistance systems, hybrid powertrains and artificial intelligence. NIO's most exciting feature is its battery swapping services which allow customers to swap out batteries in just three minutes, significantly reducing charging times. On top of this, NIO also emphasises user experience and customer service - something Tesla has been criticised for lacking. The Chinese start-up is known for offering generous warranties and free repairs for customers within eight years of purchase. NIO even offers a subscription service which provides customers access to car rental services, maintenance, insurance and more; all included in a single fee. The company's flagship models (ES8, ES6 and EC6) cater to different market segments and showcase NIO's commitment to meeting customer preferences. NIO's success in China and its plans for international expansion position the company as a strong competitor to Tesla.

5. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID)

YTD Performance: -9.33%

Market Cap: 11.592B

Lucid Motors is making waves in the electric vehicle (EV) market with its upcoming Lucid Air model. After sufficient backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund, the company promises to deliver a luxurious "Tesla killer" with superior performance and range compared to its competitors. Although both Tesla and Lucid offer innovative EV designs, the two companies have some apparent differences. Lucid Motors has announced that the new Air model will have up to 517 miles of range off a single charge, beating out the Tesla Model S's current maximum range of 402 miles. In addition, the Lucid Air will feature an advanced Luxury Interior package with luxurious materials, such as dynamic leather seating and white glass trim accents. While Tesla has managed to stay ahead of competitors in terms of production volume, Lucid Motors may be able to capture market share through superior design features and luxury options. In short, it appears that Lucid Motors is setting out to become a serious competitor for Tesla in the luxury EV market.

6. Xpeng Motors (NYSE: XPEV)

YTD Performance: +2.35%

Market Cap: 9.32B

Xpeng is one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle manufacturers that has captured significant market share in China. In recent years, Xpeng has launched multiple models, including its much-awaited G3 SUV. With fully electric powertrains, these vehicles offer top-notch features and a luxurious riding experience. What sets Xpeng apart is its cutting-edge technology. For example, their AI-powered driving system, XPILOT 3.0, has features like automatic parking assistance, adaptive cruise control, and other active safety features. Another of their innovations is the Autopilot 2.5, which offers smooth driving, automatic lane switching, and auto-braking to ensure passenger safety. Furthermore, Xpeng's advanced infotainment system, which includes a smart touchscreen with My Voice AI and entertainment facilities, holds a leading position in the market. Xpeng's focus on customer experience has led to rave reviews and high ratings. Additionally, considering the G3 SUV's impressive range of 500km and a top speed of 170 km/hour, it is unsurprising that Xpeng's recent preorders were quickly sold out. With its outstanding technology and innovative products, Xpeng has established itself as a major rival and competitor to Tesla.

7. Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI)

YTD Performance: +55.06%

Market Cap: 33.18B

To challenge Tesla's position as the dominant electric vehicle producer in China, Li Auto has released several models with impressive specs, including their flagship model, the Pro 5 SUV. This model boasts an impressive 600km range on a single charge and can reach 160km/h. Li Auto offers more affordable prices than Tesla, making them attractive to budget-conscious buyers looking for an electric vehicle alternative. In addition to providing competitively priced vehicles, Li Auto is also taking advantage of technological improvements by producing cars with a suite of features comparable or even superior to those found on Tesla models. Through its use of Lidar technology, high-quality cameras, and advanced software algorithms, Li Auto vehicles can offer automated parking and lane-keeping assistance and improved safety features like automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection systems. With these innovations, Li Auto is poised to become a severe competitor to Tesla. Their quality products and competitive pricing make them attractive to consumers looking for an electric car alternative. They could potentially take away substantial market share from Tesla soon.

Conclusion

While Tesla has made significant strides in the electric vehicle market, it faces tough competition from various players. Legacy automakers like Ford, General Motors, and Volkswagen Group are actively investing in electric vehicles to challenge Tesla's dominance. Electric vehicle start-ups like Nio, Rivian, and Lucid Motors bring innovation and new ideas to the market. Chinese competitors like NIO, Xpeng Motors, and Li Auto are rapidly growing and targeting domestic and international markets. As the electric vehicle market continues to evolve, Tesla's biggest competitors and rivals will play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future. Can Musk's Tesla maintain this lead as the competition ramps up? Only time will tell as the world embraces the electric vehicle transition.



