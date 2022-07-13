As US markets battle rising rates, falling bonds, and tumbling equity markets, you could be forgiven for thinking there are minimal trading opportunities in a bear market.

But as the economic downturn impacts quarterly profits and forward guidance, there’s still potential to tame the bear and pick up heavily discounted stocks this US earnings season. Unpack all the possibilities this US earnings season with the help of our expert market analysts.

Is the glass half full?

“This US earnings season may be the time to pick up heavily discounted big tech as slow hiring and downsizing workforces can contribute to positive profit margins.”

- Tina Teng, Markets Analyst.

Don’t miss exclusive insights from our market analysts this US earnings season. They’ll preview earnings for mega-cap companies including Apple, Tesla, and Meta to see who’s weathered the storm best, and what to expect from economic clouds ahead.

Key reporting dates:

14 July – JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley

The US Q2 earnings season kicks off this week with the major banks. Both JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley will report their respective earnings results before the US market opens on Thursday 14 July. The share prices of these big US banks fell about 30% from their January highs on average due to a sharp decline in investment banking revenue. However, rising interest rates in the first half may provide some positives to the profit margins of lending businesses, which could still sustain overall revenue growth. Read more

19 July – Netflix

26 July – Tesla

27 July – Alphabet, Microsoft

28 July – Apple

29 July- Amazon, Meta Platforms



