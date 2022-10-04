Wall Street extends gains as weak economic data grows Fed pivot bets

Wall Street rallied for the second straight trading day as the recent weak economic data helped to increase the probability for the Fed to soften its hawkish tone. The US job openings sharply declined in August, following the weak ISM manufacturing PMI data on Monday. The bad news is good news now as it may promote the central bank to slow down rate hikes. The last two day’s strong rebound in equities has also been triggered by dip-buys in oversold assets after the intense selloff throughout September. Both BOE’s emergency bond-buying program and RBA’s less-than-expected 25 bps rate hike suggest that the central banks are probably now reaching their peak of hawkishness amid risks of an economic recession.

S&P 500 had its best two-day rally since 2020. Dow up 2.8%, S&P 500 advances 3.06%, and Nasdaq jumps 3.34%. All 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with Energy and Financials leading gains. Mega-cap tech companies were all up between 1-3%. And major bank stocks all rose more than 4% ahead of the third quarter’s earnings reports one week later.

Elon Musk's shares soared 22% on the news that offers to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 per share

Credit Suisse's shares jumped 12%, up for the second straight trading day

The RBA's dovish rate hike of 25 bps boosted ASX, sending AUD down.

The RBNZ is poised for a 50-bps rate hike for the fifth time in a row,

Asian markets are set to open higher

OPEC+ considered doubling the output cut to 2 million barrels per day,

A softened US dollar and decline in bond yields supported gold to surge for the second consecutive trading day,

Bitcoin closes above 20,000 for the first time since 12 September, approaching the 50-day MA of 21,500.



