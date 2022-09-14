Wall Street eases selloff as Fed policy is reassessed, Asian markets set for a mixed open

US stocks finished higher after the one-day selloff as investors reassessed inflation and the Fed policy path. The US Producer Price Index for August fell 0.1% from the prior month, sending somewhat a relief to the inflationary pressure. While the short-dated bond yields climbed higher, yields on the longer-dated bonds fell slightly, which deepens the inversion. Rapid rising rates and a slowdown in economic growth may start threatening the US economy with "deflation" instead of "inflation" now. The US dollar retreated, pushing the other major currencies slightly higher. Gold, however, is still under pressure from rising bond yields.

Dow creeped up 0.1%, S&P 500 rose 0.34%, and Nasdaq climbed 0.74 %. 6 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with energy and consumer discretionary leading gains, up 2.9% and 1.3% respectively.

%. 6 out of 11 sectors in the S&P 500 finished higher, with energy and consumer discretionary leading gains, up 2.9% and 1.3% respectively. Netflix expects its ad-supported tier to reach 40 million viewers by Q3 2023, with shares up 2.75%. The live streamer shares rose 30% since it reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results in July.

with shares up 2.75%. The live streamer shares rose 30% since it reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings results in July. Starbuck jumped 5% as the coffee chain giant boosted its earnings outlooks on the investor day, with a three-year financial roadmap, delivering annual 10-12% revenue growth.

with a three-year financial roadmap, delivering annual 10-12% revenue growth. Asian stock markets are set for a mixed open as Wall Street stabilizes movements . ASX futures were slightly up 0.09%. Nikkei225 futures rose 0.40% and Hang Seng Index futures are down 0.04%.

as Wall Street stabilizes movements ASX futures were slightly up 0.09%. Nikkei225 futures rose 0.40% and Hang Seng Index futures are down 0.04%. New Zealand reported better-than-expected second-quarter GDP , which printed at 1.7% quarterly, well above an estimate of 1.0%. The annualized GDP grew by 0.4%, which slowed from the prior month's 1.2%. Australia is to release the employment data , which is expected as another strong figure, with growing new jobs of 35.5k in August, and an unemployment rate of 3.4%.

, which printed at 1.7% quarterly, well above an estimate of 1.0%. The annualized GDP grew by 0.4%, which slowed from the prior month's 1.2%. , which is expected as another strong figure, with growing new jobs of 35.5k in August, and an unemployment rate of 3.4%. The Bank of Japan’s foreign exchange check sent the Yen higher, with USD/JPY down 1% to 134. 17. The move indicates that the central bank may conduct an exchange intervention when the bank did the same in 1998. However, until the actual steps are taken, Yen may not be able to shake off weakness just yet.

with USD/JPY down 1% to 134. 17. The move indicates that the central bank may conduct an exchange intervention when the bank did the same in 1998. However, until the actual steps are taken, Yen may not be able to shake off weakness just yet. The British pound strengthened amid an unexpectedly cooled inflation data of the UK in August due to a decline in fuel prices, which printed at 9.9% versus 10.1% the prior month. The new PM Liz Truss announced an emergency fiscal package of £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years.

which printed at 9.9% versus 10.1% the prior month. The new PM Liz Truss announced an emergency fiscal package of £2,500 ($2,881.90) for the next two years. Crude oil climbed higher on supply concerns, along with a smaller stockpile build of 2.4 million barrels in the US inventories for the last week. The EU counties may have to increase the use of oil to heat the winter on the back of a supply crunch of Russia’s gas.

along with a smaller stockpile build of 2.4 million barrels in the US inventories for the last week. The EU counties may have to increase the use of oil to heat the winter on the back of a supply crunch of Russia’s gas. Gold extended losses due to high bond yields. Gold has been in divergence moves with the bond yields and the USD this year. Especially a spike in the short-dated bond yields continued to pressure the precious metal’s prices. But from a technical perspective, the gold price is not approaching key support of 1,680 in the spot markets.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.