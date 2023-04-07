X

Select the account you'd like to open

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 7 April 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

07 Apr 2023, 09:25

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 7 April 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released.

The March payrolls report saw 236k jobs added, with the February numbers revised higher to 326k, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

The reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

If you'd like to attend our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

News

US jobs data could set the tone for rate pause in May

Despite finishing yesterday’s session higher US markets still closed the week lower, with the S&P500 losing ground after weekly jobless claims rose more than expected last week

07 Apr 2023
News

UK markets end the week on a positive note, while US data continues to soften
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; Tesco, JPMorgan results
News

Markets look to tomorrow’s US jobs data
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; US inflation; Tesco, JPMorgan results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing Monday 10 April 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

06 Apr 2023
Analyst view

RBNZ is set to slow down rate hikes

It is widely expected that the RBNZ will raise the cash rate by 25 basis points, bringing the OCR to 5%, then keep the rate on hold.

04 Apr 2023
Analysis

Why may the RBA pause rate hikes this time?

Despite the call from consensus, a “hold” on the interest rate is still on the table

03 Apr 2023
Industry spotlight

Will oil price hit 100 again?

Oil market is roiled by the OPEC+'s decision to further cut production by 1.16 million per day, with the WTI futures surging 7% to $81 per barrel at the market open

03 Apr 2023