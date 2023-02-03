X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market commentary

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 3 February 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

03 Feb 2023, 11:00

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar, which took place on Friday 3 February 2023.

Our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. His reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500 and the Dow, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.

Register for our next non-farm payrolls webinar here.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; Shell, BT, US tech results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 30 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

27 Jan 2023
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results
Earnings

Nasdaq set to open lower as Amazon, Alphabet and Apple disappoint
News

US payrolls set to remain resilient
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed, BoE, ECB interest rate decisions; Shell, BT, US tech results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 30 January 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

27 Jan 2023
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: UK Q4 GDP; BP, Disney, AstraZeneca results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 6 February 2023, and view our company earnings calendar.

03 Feb 2023
Market outlook

Will there be a happy February?

Following the market bulls in January, we look ahead major market trends and key events into February

02 Feb 2023
Stock watch

Earnings preview: Have Meta’s shares been undervalued?

Facebook parent, Meta Platforms Inc., is set to report the final quarter earnings after the US market closing bell on Thursday, 2 February in Australian time

31 Jan 2023