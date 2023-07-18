X

Trend Tracker: Navigating The USD's Slide

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

17 Jul 2023, 23:50

CMC’s Trend Tracker is a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments.

In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, NZD/USD and the USD/JPY.

Links and resources:

  1. AUD/USD
  2. NZD/USD
  3. USD/JPY
  4. Stochastics 
  5. Support/Resistance 
  6. Fibonacci 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Trading strategy

How to trade the US earnings season?

US earnings season is a key period for investors as it gives them an insight into how the companies are performing and what the outlook looks like.

11 Jul 2023
Market update

Wall Street higher ahead of major tech earnings
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: Big tech earnings kick off with Netflix and Tesla
Market update

一周展望：特斯拉、奈飞财报来临！中国第二季度GDP
