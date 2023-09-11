In the latest instalment of CMC’s Trend Tracker, we assess the major currency pairs through technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the EUR/USD, USD/JPY and AUD/USD.

Trend Tracker is a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments.

