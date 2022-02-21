X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market Outlook

Trading in the geopolitical tension-driven markets - a potential double bottom for Nasdaq?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

21 Feb 2022, 04:20

The Geopolitical tension is still the key factor to lead markets sentiment in the week ahead.US and Russia just accepted to meet at a summit in regards of the Ukraine crisis.

The US stocks futures reversed from the early losses and turned upside on the news. Gold and oil prices are pulling back from the recent highs. And risky assets, including US stocks futures, Asia stock markets and cryptocurrencies are all up. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Analysis

Chart of the week – Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

20 Feb 2022
News

Week Ahead APAC: Geopolitical tensions weigh on markets, RBNZ meeting ahead
News

European markets slide back, on evacuation reports in Eastern Ukraine
Updates

The Week Ahead: US PCE inflation; UK banks, Rolls-Royce results
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Analysis

Chart of the week – Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

Gold bullish breakout, further potential upside

20 Feb 2022
Analysis

Where are crypto markets heading?

Are crypto markets still on course for a bottom reversal?

15 Feb 2022
Sentiment

How to trade during risk-off sentiment

Fears are building in stock markets over Russia-Ukraine tension and the US Federal Reserve's hawkish policy.

14 Feb 2022
FX Analysis

Chart of the week – EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

EUR/CHF further potential downside amid Ukraine tensions

13 Feb 2022