Strap yourself in for the first truly action-packed week of the year. Top of the list of key economic events are a trio of interest rate decisions, with the US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank all set to raise the cost of borrowing. After that, Friday’s US non-farm payrolls print is expected to show that the world’s largest economy added fewer jobs in January than in December.

In a busy week for earnings announcements on both sides of the Atlantic, look out for updates from oil major Shell, telecoms company BT and a quartet of US tech giants: Apple, Amazon, Google owner Alphabet, and Facebook parent company Meta.

KEY ECONOMIC AND COMPANY EVENTS (30 JANUARY - 3 FEBRUARY):

Monday 30 January

No major scheduled announcements

Tuesday 31 January

No major scheduled announcements

Wednesday 1 February

US Federal Reserve interest rate decision

How much further will the Federal Reserve raise interest rates? In December the Fed raised rates by half a percentage point, ending a run of four consecutive 0.75-point increases, to bring the federal funds rate to a target range of 4.25% to 4.5%. Policymakers now seem split over whether to raise rates by a further 0.5 percentage points or step down to a quarter-point increase.

Meanwhile, markets continue to expect rates to fall in 2023. As things stand, markets are pricing in at least half a percentage point of rate cuts this year, which seems optimistic, especially with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5%. Clearly, something will have to give in the months ahead.

Most observers expect the Fed to raise rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. Patrick Harker of the Philadelphia Fed and Lori Logan of the Dallas Fed, both of whom are voting members on the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), have stated that they would be comfortable with a quarter-point hike. Siding with this view is Fed governor Christopher Waller, who has previously favoured more aggressive rate rises. This suggests that there may be a growing caucus of FOMC members who support a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes.

With markets expecting a terminal rate below the Fed’s target of 5% or above, and with financial conditions loosening, there is a risk that inflation could become stickier in the coming months unless the Fed resets expectations. They could do this in any number of ways. One way would be to raise rates by 0.5 percentage points on 1 February, pushing the upper end of the fed funds target range to 5%. Another approach could be to increase rates by 0.25 points but deliver hawkish guidance to let markets know that further hikes are coming and that rates will remain elevated for some time.

Meta Platforms Q4 results

Since hitting a seven-year low of $88.09 in November, Meta shares have risen more than 60% to their current level around $147, closing in on the 200-day simple moving average in the process. However, when the company reported its Q3 results in October, the owner of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp missed expectations on profits and lowered its guidance for Q4 revenue to between $30bn and $32.5bn. During Q3, Meta’s Reality Labs division, which produces virtual and augmented reality equipment, continued to haemorrhage cash. Although the unit generated revenue of $285m, losses came in higher than expected at $3.67bn.

Meta faces other challenges, too. Apps such as TikTok are pulling users away from Instagram, while operating costs are expected to have risen to $86bn in 2022 and could rise to almost $100bn in 2023. Large losses and rising costs have acted as a wake-up call. In November, the company announced that it was cutting 11,000 jobs, which helped push up the share price. One plus point in the Q3 results was that daily active users remained stable. Profits for Q4 are expected to come in at $2.25 a share.

Peloton Q2 results

Over the last six months Peloton shares, which hit a peak of more than $170 in January 2021, have traded in a range between the record low of $6.66 and the August highs around $13.50. This period of relative stability brought an end to the long-term downtrend, with the share price now approaching the 200-day simple moving average.

The fall from grace for this lockdown winner has been alarming in its speed. Amid ongoing rumours of a possible takeover, revenues have continued to come under pressure. In Q1 revenue fell 16% to $616.5m, well below expectations of $641m. Losses came in at $1.20 a share, almost double what was forecast. Peloton also downgraded its Q2 revenue outlook to between $700m and $725m, down from $868.6m, adding that there were downside risks to its revised forecast. On the plus side, subscription revenue increased 36% to $412.3m in Q1.

As far as equipment sales are concerned, management’s recent decision to reverse their price cuts appears to have had little impact. The company is still struggling to shift its products, which tend to be at the pricier end of the home-gym market. At a time when many consumers are grappling with the rising cost of living, paying over the odds for what is essentially an exercise bike with an iPad strapped to the front is a luxury that many are happy to forego.

With the company continuing to spend big on marketing, even as it laid off another 500 staff last August, the company is expected to post a Q2 loss of $0.60 a share.

Thursday 2 February

Bank of England interest rate decision

The Bank of England is on the horns of a dilemma after it raised its base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 3.5% in December. Some Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) members, such as Catherine Mann, are likely to push for a further half-point rise to tackle rising prices. Inflation is still running at double digits and the British economy has proven somewhat more resilient in the face of higher rates than perhaps some had feared, with GDP growing a better-than-expected 0.1% month-on-month in November. Although the recent slide in energy prices has helped ease inflationary pressures, with food price inflation still at 16% the Bank will not want to appear to go soft in its battle against inflation.

However, some MPC members may be tempted to raise the cost of borrowing by a gentler 0.25 percentage points, perhaps citing familiar concerns about the impact of higher rates on mortgage payers. These concerns may be somewhat overdone, since gilt yields, which help shape mortgage costs, have barely changed since the November low for the five-year gilt, although two-year yields have risen. In any case, this camp could include external MPC members Silvana Tenreyro and Swati Dhingra, both of whom voted to keep the base rate unchanged in December.

Whether committee members end up raising interest rates by 0.25 or 0.5 percentage points on Thursday, the vote is likely to see a split decision. Any rate hike is also unlikely to boost the pound in the short term, given the Bank’s propensity to talk sterling down at seemingly every meeting.

European Central Bank interest rate decision

In all likelihood the ECB will raise interest rates by a further 0.5 percentage points on Thursday. Several governing council members have come out in support of multiple half-point rate hikes over the coming months and ECB president Christine Lagarde, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, pledged to “stay the course” on rate rises until inflation returns to the ECB’s 2% target.

Last year the ECB raised interest rates by a total of 2.5 percentage points to curb soaring prices, though it slowed the pace of its December increase to 0.5 points, down from 0.75 points in November. However, governing council members who wanted another 0.75-point hike in December haven’t necessarily become less hawkish, even though eurozone inflation has dipped below 10%.

At the December meeting, Lagarde signalled that three further half-point rate hikes were in the pipeline – a move that pushed the euro higher. However, markets appear unconvinced that the ECB will follow through on its guidance, given the risks that ramping up the cost of borrowing could bring for the bloc’s more highly indebted members, such as Greece, Italy and Portugal.

Shell full-year results

This week’s full year numbers from Shell are once again likely to trigger the usual tired political carping when it comes to “obscene” profiteering on the part of the big oil companies, when it comes to the huge amounts of money that are being generated by not enough supply and high demand for oil and gas. This trend of high prices is only likely to get worse if oil companies continue to get penalised for making too much money, and the political imperative continues to be in not incentivising new sources of supply. In this regard the oil companies don’t help themselves when they take the decision to continue to buyback billions of US dollars in their own shares, rather than increase the amount of investment in renewable sources of energy. These types of pay-outs have helped push the shares to their highest levels since August 2019 back in November. When the company reported in Q3 Shell saw adjusted profits come in at $9.45bn, slightly below market expectations, with the company announcing yet another share buyback program, this one being to the tune of $4bn, and which should be completed by Q4. The dividend is also rising by 15%. While this move is likely to please shareholders it is likely to bring down the red mist elsewhere when it comes to what Shell is doing with its excess cash. $18.5bn in share buybacks so far year to date and a 15% rise in dividends indicates where management priorities lie, however as an exercise in PR is likely to invite a firestorm of criticism from the usual suspects, even as Shell’s effective tax rate on UK profits now sits at 75%. As in previous quarters the bulk of its profits have come from its upstream business and integrated gas business, although the gas business suffered on the back of a disappointing performance in its trading unit, with profits seeing a decline of 38% from the numbers we saw in Q2. At the start of the year Shell said its Q4 numbers would be affected by the various windfall taxes levied by European and the UK governments to the tune of $2bn. The company also said that its integrated gas trading numbers, which have traditionally been a key revenue earner, were going to be significantly better than they were in Q3. This year’s capex spend is expected to come in between $23bn and $27bn, however spending on renewables continues to be tiny relatively speaking to its investment elsewhere, although new CEO Wael Sarwan could change this narrative, but he also needs to extol the virtues of natural gas as a transition fuel as well. Taking over from Ben van Buerden the focus will be on Sarwan and how he accelerates a process that has seen Shell fall behind the likes of BP.

BT Group Q3 results

Despite a rebound off 2 year lows in December last year, BT Group shares are still down over 30% from their peaks of last year. In November the company reported a 1% rise in H1 revenues to £10.36bn. Due to industrial action the number of broadband connections at Openreach fell 89k during Q2, with 40k customers lost as a result. Due to the strike action reported profit before tax is expected to be lower by 18% or £800m due to higher costs and depreciation from network build, although the company has raised prices to compensate for some of this. In November the company announced a pay settlement of up to 16% on all staff earning less than £50k a year. It also said it was looking to merge its global services division with its enterprise arm in order to cut costs amidst rising inflation. Full year capex is expected to be in the region £5bn.

Apple Q1 results

After Apple reported its Q4 numbers in October, its shares hit their lowest level since May 2021 before recovering to current levels. While the stock is down 10% over the last 12 months, it has already risen 14% this year. The Q1 results, which cover the three months to Christmas and tend to be Apple’s best quarter, often give the shares a lift.

However, investor expectations have been dampened by problems with supply chains in China. The Taiwanese firm Foxconn, which supplies iPhones to Apple, reported that production at its factory in Zhengzhou in mainland China was disrupted by a Covid-19 outbreak in November. That led Apple to warn of a shortfall of up to 6m iPhones.

Apple – the largest US company by market capitalisation – reported Q4 results that were broadly in line with expectations, though revenue from services, iPhones and iPads fell short. Headline revenue came in at a better-than-expected $90.15bn, up 8% year-on-year, driven by strong sales of Macs and Wearables. While net sales increased year-on-year in the Americas and Europe, sales fell in Greater China and Japan.

A year ago, Q1 revenue came in at $123.95bn, with iPhones contributing $71.6bn, as profits hit $2.10 a share. Will this year’s Q1 figures get anywhere near those levels, or are investors heading for a reality check? The latter seems more likely. In addition to supply chain issues, consumers in the US and China have cut back on spending. These factors partly explain why consensus estimates are for Apple’s Q1 profits to fall year-on-year to $1.95 a share.

Amazon Q4 results

When Amazon reported in Q3 not only did net sales fall short of expectations despite seeing a 15% increase on the year before, the decision to cut Q4 guidance sent the shares sharply lower, with the shares hitting their lowest levels since March 2020 at the start of this year. Q3 sales came in at $127.1bn, but higher operating costs meant that operating income came in lower at $2.15bn, with only AWS improving its operating income with a modest increase to $5.4bn on sales of $20.5bn. Operating margins also came in lower at 2%. While the Q3 numbers were disappointing, it’s the guidance which is doing the damage with Amazon estimating sales of between $140bn to $148bn for the pre-Christmas period, well below forecasts of $155.5bn. Part of the reason for the miss on revenue appears to be being blamed on FX effects, i.e., a strong US dollar. Costs have also risen sharply over the last nine months, currently at $355.27bn, up from $311bn a year ago, an increase of 14% year on year. Amazon has taken steps to address this with the announcement of thousands of jobs cuts over the last few weeks, however these still pale into insignificance when you consider the company has increased its headcount by almost 1m people since 2019. Amazon also said it could struggle to turn a profit for Q4, in a year that has seen the company register huge losses during the year due to its stake in Rivian. Amazon is also investing huge amounts of money into its AWS business over the next few years, saying it intends to spend an extra $35bn by 2040 to boost capacity. Profits are expected to come in at $0.17 a share.

Alphabet Q4 results

In the wake of its Q3 earnings numbers Alphabet shares fell to their lowest levels since November 2020, after missing expectations across all of its core businesses. We’ve seen a modest recovery since then, however the downtrend that has been in place since the record highs a year ago remains very much intact. Q3 ad revenue came in at $54.48bn, below expectations of $56.98bn, although at least the numbers were higher than the same quarter a year ago. The same can't be said for YouTube which saw revenues decline to just over $7bn, down from $7.2bn a year ago. The only silver lining was its cloud business which saw revenues rise to $6.87bn from $4.99bn. Operating margins also declined to 25% from 32%. The last 3 months have seen the company also announce thousands of job cuts as it faces up to the challenges of falling revenues and rising costs. Profits are expected to come in at $1.21c a share.

Friday 3 February

US jobs report (January)

As the consensus continues to a downshift in US rate rise expectations, and a 25bps rate hike this week, there is likely to be an increasing focus on the unemployment rate as we head into 2023 and the news cycle starts to feature further headlines about job losses in the coming weeks. Thus far there has been little evidence of a slowdown in the US labour market with weekly jobless claims dropping below 200k earlier this month. In the December payrolls numbers, we saw 223k new jobs added, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% from 3.6%. Encouragingly for those of a less hawkish persuasion average hourly earnings came in below expectations, rising by 4.6%, while the November numbers were revised down from 5.1% to 4.8%, playing down concerns about upward pressure on wages. There continues to be a sense that the market is becoming complacent about how quickly we might see the Federal Reserve pivot when it comes to interest rates, however while the unemployment rate remains at multi year lows the US central bank has little incentive to cut rates when inflation still remains almost 3 times higher than its 2% target. January payrolls is expected to come in at 175k, with the unemployment rate set to edge higher to 3.6%. Participation levels edged back up in December to 62.3% from 62.1%, and just below the 62.4% peak we saw during 2022.

INDEX DIVIDEND SCHEDULE

Dividend payments from an index's constituent shares can affect your trading account. View this week's index dividend schedule.

SELECTED COMPANY RESULTS

MONDAY 30 JANUARY RESULTS SThree (UK) Full-year Whirlpool (US) Q4 TUESDAY 31 JANUARY RESULTS Amgen (US) Q4 Caterpillar (US) Q4 Electronic Arts (US) Q3 General Motors (US) Q4 ITM Power (UK) Half-year Match (US) Q4 McDonald's (US) Q4 Mondelez International (US) Q4 Moody's (US) Q4 Pentair (UK) Q4 Pfizer (US) Q4 Stryker (US) Q4 United Parcel Service (US) Q4 WEDNESDAY 1 FEBRUARY RESULTS Altria (US) Q4 Dynatrace (US) Q3 GSK (UK) Full-year Meta Platforms (US) Q4 MetLife (US) Q4 Netgear (US) Q4 Peloton Interactive (US) Q2 Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Q4 T-Mobile (US) Q4 THURSDAY 2 FEBRUARY RESULTS Airtel Africa (UK) Q3 Alphabet (US) Q4 Amazon (US) Q4 Apple (US) Q1 BT Group (UK) Q3 Columbia Sportswear (US) Q4 ConocoPhillips (US) Q4 Dolby Laboratories (US) Q1 Eli Lilly & Co. (US) Q4 Estee Lauder (US) Q2 Gilead Sciences (US) Q4 GoPro (US) Q4 Harley-Davidson (US) Q4 Hershey (US) Q4 Honeywell International (US) Q4 Janus Henderson Group (US) Full-year NCC Group (UK) Half-year Qualcomm (US) Q1 Renishaw (UK) Half-year Shell (UK) Full-year Skechers (US) Q4 Starbucks (US) Q1 World Wrestling Entertainment (US) Q4 FRIDAY 3 FEBRUARY RESULTS Aon (US) Q4 Cigna (US) Q4 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (US) Q4

Note: While we check all dates carefully to ensure that they are correct at the time of writing, company announcements are subject to change.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.