X

Select the account you'd like to open

Analyst view

The Kiwi dollar faces upside pressure as RBNZ is set for an unprecedent of 75 bps rate hike

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

22 Nov 2022, 19:30

The Reserve Banks of New Zealand is forecasted to raise its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 75 basis points, bringing the interest rate to 4.25% later today after a fifth consecutive 50 bps rate hike since April, and a total of 8 times of increase since October 2021. The Reserve Bank has been holding its hawkish stance in contrast of some other major central banks, which have signaled to slow down in their rate hikes amid economic concerns. This could continue to put the upside pressure to the New Zealand dollar against the other G10 currencies, where the Kiwi dollar has rebounded 11.6% against the US dollar and 6.4% against the Australian dollar since October.

The reason why the RBNZ has been sticked to its aggressive rate hike is that the domestic inflation did not show signs of declining, which hit 7.2% in the third quarter at a 32-year high, well above the Reserve Bank’s forecast of 6.4%. And the unemployment rate staying at 3.3% in the September quarter, which is the close to a record low of 3.2% earlier this year, along with a record increase of 3.75 in wage growth during the same 3 months. The spiral effect in wage increase indicates that inflation may stay stubbornly high, which reinforces a 75-bps rate hike approach by the Reserve Bank, especially this will be the last policy meeting before its next decision in February next year.

It is expected the OCR will reach as high as 5% at a peak next year according to swaps data, which is much higher than the previously projected 4.5%. But his could also suggest that it may be a one-off 75 bps hike before it drops backs to a 50 bps in pace in February 2023. As household spending has already been weakened due to the hefty inflation and rapid interest increase. The New Zealand retail spending in the second quarter dropped 2.3% quarter by quarter, which is the sharpest decline since the second quarter of 2020. And according to the Reserve Bank, the debt servicing will rise to 20% of average household disposable income from the current 9%, implying pressure ahead of the consumer spending ahead.

Where is the NZD/USD trending to?

For technical analysis, please watch the above video. 


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Market update

Wall Street rallies as rates slip, RBNZ set for a jumbo rate hike
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 23/11/22
Market update

Is Germany’s Dax due a reversal?
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Technical analysis

Baidu Inc - Chart Analysis - Week Ahead 21 November 2022

Technical Analysis - Chart of the week

20 Nov 2022
Weekly outlook

The Week Ahead: Fed minutes; flash PMIs; Kingfisher, Zoom results

Read our preview of key economic and corporate events in the week commencing 21 November 2022, and view our company earnings calendar.

18 Nov 2022
Analysis

Earnings Preview: Will Q2 FY23’s earnings be a turning point for Alibaba’s tepid performance?

The Chines e-commerce giant, Alibaba, is to report its second-quarter earnings for the fiscal year 2023 before the US markets open later today

17 Nov 2022
Stock watch

Earnings preview: Will Nvidia continue its rebound amid the third quarter earnings?

Nvidia is to report its third-quarter earnings after the US markets close on 16 November

16 Nov 2022