The Forces Shaping AUD/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD

24 Sep 2023, 22:30

Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. In this analysis, we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular, we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the GBP/USD.

Drawing from more than 25 years of industry expertise, Carlo Pruscino is your seasoned Forex trading mentor. Carlo offers clients his insights on executing trades and conducting technical and fundamental analyses. Before joining CMC, he lent his talents to esteemed institutions such as CBA and Macquarie, where he advised Global Hedge Funds, Central Banks, and Australian Corporations on FX and Interest Rate hedging strategies.

Note: This video was recorded on 25/09/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance.

Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

