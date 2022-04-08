X

Analysis

The 5 minutes charts scan - Are both gold and oil under pressure?

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

08 Apr 2022, 02:45

From the technical perspective, oil faces near-term downside pressure after the joint efforts of the oil reserve release by the US and IEA countries, along with weakening fuel demand amid China’s lockdowns. And gold might be weakening in the medium-term because of a strengthening US dollar and the rising bond yields.

 


