​How to Use MetaTrader 4

MetaTrader 4, also known as MT4, is a popular trading platform among forex traders due to its advanced charting capabilities, technical analysis tools, and automation features. In this article, we'll walk through how to use MT4, from installation to placing trades.

Installation and Set-Up

Before you can use MT4, you need to download and install the platform. You can download the platform here (choosing whether you want download for Windows or Mac). The installation is a straightforward process following the prompts in the installation wizard.

Once you have installed MT4, you'll need to set up your trading account. This involves entering your account details, including your account number, password, and server name or IP address.

Navigating the Platform

Once you have set up your account, you'll be taken to the MT4 platform. At first glance, the platform may appear overwhelming, but with a bit of practice, you'll soon become familiar with its various features.

The main window of the MT4 platform is divided into several sections:

The Market Watch: This section displays the various financial instruments available for trading, along with their bid and ask prices.

The Chart Window: This section displays the charts for the selected financial instrument, along with any technical indicators you have added.

The Navigator: This section displays your trading account, indicators, and expert advisors (EAs).

The Terminal: This section displays your account history, open positions, and order book.

Placing Trades

To place a trade in MT4, you first need to select the financial instrument you wish to trade from the Market Watch window. Once you have selected the instrument, you can either double-click on the instrument or right-click and select "New Order."

The New Order window will then appear, where you can select your trade size, stop-loss, take-profit, and any other trade parameters. Once you have set your trade parameters, you can either place the trade immediately or set pending orders to execute the trade when certain conditions are met.

Technical Analysis

MT4 offers a wide range of technical analysis tools and indicators, allowing you to analyse market trends and make informed trading decisions. To add an indicator to your chart, you can either click on the "Indicators" button on the toolbar or right-click on the chart and select "Indicators."

From there, you can select the indicator you wish to add, set its parameters, and adjust its appearance. You can also save your indicator settings as a template for future use.

More info on Indicators can be found here.

Automated Trading

MT4 also offers automated trading with Expert Advisors (EAs). To use EAs, you first need to download and install them onto the platform. Once you have installed an EA, you can either drag and drop it onto the chart or select it from the Navigator window.

You can then set the parameters for the EA, such as the trade size, stop-loss, and take-profit levels. The EA will then automatically execute trades based on the parameters you have set.

Conclusion

MT4 is an advanced trading platform that offers numerous features to help you analyse the markets and execute trades. By understanding how to use MT4, from installation to placing trades and using technical analysis tools and automation features, you can make informed trading decisions and potentially improve your trading performance.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.