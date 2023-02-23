Higher profits, and raised guidance boost Rolls-Royce share price

Rolls-Royce share price has seen some solid gains since the 19 year lows of 65p back in September last year, rallying strongly on a combination of optimism over a recovery in civilian air travel as well as looking to increase the diversity of its revenue streams.

When new CEO Tufan Erginbilgic took over earlier this year he didn’t hold back in the challenges facing the current business.

Likening the company to a “burning platform” his words pulled the shares off their recent highs, which where their highest levels since February last year.

As a method of introducing himself to the shareholders and markets it is certainly a novel approach but it comes with risks if he wants to get the current workforce on side. He also needs to instil confidence that he has the knowhow to continue the recovery process, after all, if he can’t paint a positive outlook for the business, why should shareholders.

The announcement of a strategic review of all the businesses should go some way to indicating how he intends to steer the company.

Today’s full year update has seen the company make a welcome return to profit after the £1.5bn losses of last year, with a profit before tax of £206m, sending the shares soaring in early trading.

Source CMC Markets

Underlying revenues rose to £12.69bn, helped by a stronger than expected performance in its civil aerospace division, which saw revenues rise by 25%, coming in at £5.69bn.

Large engine flying hours were at 65% of 2019 levels, with the company expecting this to return to 80-90% of 2019 level in 2023, as China continues to reopen, while new engine orders were received from Malaysia, Aviation, Qantas, Norse Atlantic Airways and Air India.

Power systems also saw a solid increase, rising 23% to £3.35bn, while defence saw revenues rise 2% to £3.66bn. Free cash flow returned to positive territory of £505m.

In New Markets, specifically the new Electric and Small Modular Reactors, this continues to run at a loss, as the company continues to await its first order from the UK government, or elsewhere.

As far as 2023 is concerned the company has laid out that it expects to see profits increase to between £800m and £1bn, which was above expectations, while free cash flow is expected to improve to between £600m and £800m.

The ITP Aero proceeds have been used to pay down a £2bn floating rate loan, bringing down its debt levels to £3.3bn.

The decision was taken not to pay a dividend for 2022, which shouldn’t have been a surprise, however if the company is able to meet its targets for 2023, who is to say that the dividend won’t return at the end of that year.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.