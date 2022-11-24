X

Select the account you'd like to open

Market update

Falling rates buoy stock markets, weakened USD lifts Asian currencies

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

24 Nov 2022, 16:25

It was a quiet session for the global markets as US stock exchanges closed for Thanksgiving holiday, while the Black Friday kicks off. Following the Fed-induced rally on Wall Street, both European and Asian markets finished higher, with Dax climbing to a 5-month high after Germany reported the highest Ifo business Climate Index. The data indicates that business confidence has improved due to better export expectations but remained at a low level of 86.3. The global bond yields were lower after the Fed meeting minutes signalled a slower pace on rate hikes, which has also helped buoyed global equity markets. The US dollar continued its decline since early November, sending other major curries higher, typically in Asian currencies, with the Japanese Yen strengthening 0.8% against the USD.

Click to enlarge the table

 

  • US stock futures finished higher following Wednesday’s rally. Dow futures rose 0.16%, the S&P 500 advanced 0.26%, and Nasdaq futures climbed 0.40%.
  • Credit Suisse issued 889 million new shares to existing investors at 2.52 Swiss francs (US$2.67). The bank is expected to raise about 2.24 billion Swiss francs from the offer. The Europe biggest bank’s shares fell 2.3% to an all-time low of 3.56 francs on Thursday, or a 60% year to date loss.
  • The spread in WTI and Brent futures is widened due to a deeper drop in Brent crude prices, as Russia offers a roughly 20-25% price discount to Asian countries. China’s Covid resurgence has also weighed on the oil markets.
  • Gold futures continued to rise as the US bond yields declined on Wednesday. The precious metal has bounced off the recent support of 1,723 after the FOMC meeting signalled a slower pace on rate hikes, with a near-term resistance around 1,800, which is the high on 15 November.   
  • China mainland’s covid cases hit a pandemic high of more than 31,000 on Wednesday, which may continue to weigh on broad sentiment, pressing oil and copper futures’ prices. Major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, are all preparing for mess testing and Covid controls. Apple’s main supplier Foxconn factory is facing challenges of internal Covid spread and worker’s protests in Zhengzhou.   
  • Asian equity markets are set to open higher. ASX futures were slightly up 0.07%, Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.82% and Hang Seng Index futures climbed 0.48%.


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22
Market update

Gold could trace a volatile path in coming months
News

Weak US dollar helps to lift European markets to 5-month highs
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Top movers

一周展望：美联储11月货币政策纪要又会如何扰动市场

市场近期对美联储发出放慢未来加息步伐的信号反映积极。不过，鲍威尔在新闻发布会上驳斥了美联储倾向于鸽派转向的观点。虽然他承认，加息幅度可能会放缓，但他也坚称，要让通胀回落到美联储2%的目标水平，利率可能需要远高于市场已经消化的4.5%的终端利率水平。最新的会议纪要可能揭示出，美联储在多大程度上开始担心货币政策的“滞后”及其对经济的影响，而这也可能会决定本周美股的走势，对经济的担忧或冲淡放缓加息对市场的积极影响。

21 Nov 2022
Newsletter

Need 4 Speed Read - ASX Report - 25/11/22

Check out the daily edition of our pre-market ASX report covering the past, present and future of Aussie macro outlook and equities.

24 Nov 2022
Market update

Gold could trace a volatile path in coming months

Gold prices may fluctuate in the remainder of 2022 and the first few months of 2023, say analysts at Trading on the Mark.

24 Nov 2022
News

Weak US dollar helps to lift European markets to 5-month highs

We look set for another positive session for markets in Europe today with the DAX making another 5-month high on the back of last night's Fed minutes,

24 Nov 2022