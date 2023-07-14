Written by CMC Markets CMC Markets Share this Facebook LinkedIn Email

With hundreds of companies announcing their earnings over the next couple of months, there is a lot going on so understanding what companies are announcing their results can be important when considering your investment portfolio. Below is our curated list of when some of the key companies across the US, Australia and China will be announcing their financial results. Keen on learning more about the financial reporting period? Find out what is earnings season and how to trade the US earnings season with our handy guides. Sector / Company Country Results Released (US or AEST) Citi Group, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo US 14/7/2023(US) Bank of America, Morgan Stanley US 18/7/2023(US) Netflix, Goldman Sachs, Tesla US 19/7/2023 (US) Alphabet, Microsoft US 25/7/2023(US) Meta US 26/7/2023(US) Apple, Amazon US 27/7/2023(US) Rio Tinto AU 26/07/2023 Macquarie AU 27/07/2023 AMD US 1/8/2023(US) Baidu CN 1/8/2023(AEST) Commonwealth Bank AU 9/08/2023 NAB AU 15/08/2023 Westpac AU 15/08/2023 ANZ AU 16/08/2023 Tencent CN 16/8/2023(AEST) Alibaba CN 17/8/2023(AEST) BHP Group AU 21/08/2023 Nio CN 26/9/2023(AEST)



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.