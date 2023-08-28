X

Select the account you'd like to open

Crucial price levels to watch for AUD/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/USD (Forex Technical Analysis)

Written by

CMC Markets

CMC Markets

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

28 Aug 2023, 00:20

Note: Prices in video are accurate as of 28/08/2023. Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. 

 Welcome to CMC’s Trend Tracker, a video series for traders seeking in-depth technical analysis and valuable charting insights. Join us as we unravel the factors shaping the trajectory of key instruments. In this analysis we assess the major currency pairs through the lens of technical analysis and future events in order to understand the major trends at play. In particular we look at the AUD/USD, USD/JPY and the EUR/USD. 

 Links and resources: 

- AUD/USD: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/top-instruments/aud-usd 

- USD/JPY: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/top-instruments/usd-jpy 

- EUR/USD: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/top-instruments/eur-usd 

- Support and Resistance: https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-au/trading-guides/support-resistance 

- Double Top:https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en/trading-guides/stock-chart-patterns 

 Follow us on social media: 

* Twitter: @CMCMarketsAusNZ 

* LinkedIn: CMC Markets APAC & Canada


Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.

Latest from CMC

Market outlook

一周展望：美国劳动力市场或即将放缓

美联储鲍威尔和欧洲央行拉加德在杰克逊霍尔研讨会上均表示将采取“长期利率更高”的方式继续抑制通胀。 尽管周五美国和欧洲市场均出现反弹，但美股市场本月迄今仍处于跌势。 由于美国债券收益率仍然维持在数十年来的高位，市场震荡难以短期平息，股市或难以扭转8月份熊市。

28 Aug 2023
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The US labour market is set to slow down
News

European markets stabilise after a choppy week
News

All ears on Powell and Lagarde at Jackson Hole today
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Market outlook

一周展望：美国劳动力市场或即将放缓

美联储鲍威尔和欧洲央行拉加德在杰克逊霍尔研讨会上均表示将采取“长期利率更高”的方式继续抑制通胀。 尽管周五美国和欧洲市场均出现反弹，但美股市场本月迄今仍处于跌势。 由于美国债券收益率仍然维持在数十年来的高位，市场震荡难以短期平息，股市或难以扭转8月份熊市。

28 Aug 2023
Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: The US labour market is set to slow down

Both the Fed Powell and ECB Lagarde indicated a “higher for longer rate” approach to continue taming inflation at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

27 Aug 2023
Company earnings

Harbour Energy posts half-year net loss

Harbour Energy incurred a half-year net loss of $8m, compared to a net profit of $984m in the year-ago period, sending the company's shares lower in early trading.

24 Aug 2023
Treasuries

What are bonds? How do they impact financial markets?

Global stock markets saw sharp retreats in August amid re-rampant bond yields and China’s economic uncertainties.

24 Aug 2023