A short-term rebounding opportunity of Nasdaq and gold's bullish break-out

US NDAQ 100 – Cash, daily

The microeconomic negatives are the ongoing bearish factors that pressure the tech-heavy index. Rising rates and high inflation are causing a slowdown in economic growth, translating into companies’ weakening first-quarter performances and negative second-quarter guidance.

Nasdaq may start establishing rebounding opportunities after falling 23% from its April high, which is the second wave of downtrend this year. The index rapidly rebounded in mid-March after falling 21% from the January high.

CMC Markets Client Sentiment

Gold – Cash, Daily

A strong US dollar and rising bond yields are the recent bearish factors that shaped the downtrend of the gold price. With the bond yields moderating from highs, gold starts to build the upside momentum. The selloff in the equity markets may continue to support gold’s rebounding power as a typical safe-haven asset.

CMC Markets Client Sentiment

Disclaimer: Client Sentiment is provided by CMC markets for general information only, is historical in nature, and is not intended to provide a form of trading or investment active – it must not form the basis of your trading or investment decisions.



Disclaimer: CMC Markets is an order execution-only service. The material (whether or not it states any opinions) is for general information purposes only, and does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment or other advice on which reliance should be placed. No opinion given in the material constitutes a recommendation by CMC Markets or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although we are not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, we do not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination.