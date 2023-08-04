X

Trade the way that suits you

Why may the US dollar continue its downtrend?

USD

Written by

Tina Teng

MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

04 Aug 2023, 14:05

The US dollar had a volatile month in July amid mixed events and economic data. The dollar index fell initially following lighter-than-expected US inflation data, then sharply rebounded following a slew of positive US economic data, which may pave the way for a soft-landing US economy.  The headline CPI printed at 3% year on year in June, and the US advanced GDP rose to 2.4% in the second quarter from 2% in the prior quarter. The recent economic playout may have increased the odds for the Fed to keep the interest rate higher for longer. However, the recent rebound in the US dollar may not endure due to the increasing risks ahead, which could be the bond jitter, the deteriorating US manufacturing activities, and a slowdown in company earnings growth. And the Fed may not be able to avoid quitting its hiking campaign due to all the above economic events.

The government bonds reflect the trend in the currency markets

The government bond yields mirror the central banks’ monetary policy path. And the 10-year tenure is seen as a benchmark indicator measuring the overall health of the economy and can serve as an important signal for current and future economic conditions. It reflects investor confidence in the government's ability to repay its debt obligations, and it provides essential information about interest rates and inflation expectations. Usually, currency trends are associated with the movement in bond yields. A jump in bond yields suggests a strong expectation for the central bank to raise the interest rates, and vice versa. The reason behind the rebound in the US dollar recently can be tributed to two major economic events. One is the Bank of Japan’s policy tweak, making its 10-year government bond yield cap more flexible, which caused a jump in the US government bond yield. The second event is Fitch’s US credit downgrade, also causing a risk-aversion trade in the currency markets. The US dollar strengthened following the two events as a safe haven currency.

The below charts are the 10-year bond yields of the US, the UK, the EU, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Since March 2022, three countries’ government bond yields have moved more significantly than the others, which are the UK, the EU, and Japan. Especially the EU and Japanese 10-year government bond yields jumped from minus to 2.5% and 0.65%, respectively. The Eurodollar and Japanese Yen have also experienced a significant surge against the US dollar in the past few months, but the Japanese stock market’s rally pressured the Yen. However, the policy normalization of the BOJ will likely strengthen the Japanese Yen again and push down the USD/JPY

Source: Bloomberg as of 03 August 2023

An end of the Fed rate hike cycle may lead to a further decline in the USD

In fact, the US dollar had topped out and started its downtrend from October 2022, when investors believed that the US CPI had hit a peak. The Fed scaled back its rate hike to 50 basis points from 75 basis points in December 2022, followed by a further slowdown of 25 basis points in February 2023.  Now that the Fed is very close to completing the hiking cycle, which may start forcing other central banks to bring an end to raising their interest rates as a jump in the exchange rates in the regional currencies will have a negative impact on exports, especially for those trade surplus countries, such as Australia and New Zealand. However, inflation remained high in the other major Western economies, which may promote these central banks to keep their hawkish stance. Both Australia and New Zealand’s headline CPI are at 6%, UK’s inflation is at 7.9%, and the EU’s CPI is at 5.3%. All these levels are higher than their US peer. Hence, the US dollar’s weakness may extend in the second half of the year till other major economies are done with their jobs. A sooner pivot Fed and a longer hiking cycle by the other banks may continue to press the US dollar against the other major currencies. The trend can also be reflected in these economies’ government bond yields.

In history, the US dollar index had a positive correlation with the Fed Funds rate and the US 10-year government bond yield. Since the Fed’s policy rate is close to hitting a peak, the USD will likely stay in its downtrend, despite the rebound since mid-July. The below chart illustrates that the US dollar usually hits a peak when the Fed Funds Rate and the US bond yield both reverse their uptrends.

 

Source: TradingView as of 03 August 2023


Latest from CMC

Market update

Bond jitters continue to sink stock markets, Apple and Amazon’s earnings beat

Wall Street extended losses as bond yields spiked further following Fitch’s US credit downgrade, and BOJ’s policy tweak added to the upside pressure of the yields from last week

03 Aug 2023
News

Rising US yields and guidance downgrades weigh on markets
Forex

Bank of England hikes by 25bps, keeps options open for September
News

Bank of England set to raise rates to 5.25%
Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

Forex

Bank of England hikes by 25bps, keeps options open for September

As expected, the Bank of England raised rates by 25bps to a new 15-year high of 5.25%. This was the baseline assumption given an expectation that we could see further sharp falls in the CPI

03 Aug 2023
Company earnings

Airbnb Earnings Preview: Reopenings & Rivalries For ABNB Stock

From the international expansion to rampant growth in booking numbers, here's how these factors come into play in our Airbnb earnings preview.

02 Aug 2023
Company earnings

Earnings Preview: Has CBA hit a profit peak?

Australia’s big four banks’ half-year earnings results will kick off with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), reporting its 2023 full-year results on 9 August.

02 Aug 2023
Trading strategy

What Are Leveraged ETFs & Are They Worth Trading?

With our guide to what are leveraged ETFs, you'll learn about the potential for amplified returns and the dangers of leverage decay over time.

01 Aug 2023
Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investing What's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDs What's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade