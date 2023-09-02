X

Trade the way that suits you

US non-farm payrolls webinar recording: 1 September 2023

Written by

Michael Hewson

CHIEF MARKET ANALYST

Best in-house analyst award (dark version)

02 Sep 2023, 20:45

Stream the recording of our live non-farm payrolls webinar that took place on Friday 1 September 2023.

Every month, our chief market analyst, Michael Hewson, provides expert commentary and analysis as the latest US jobs figures are released. If you'd like to join our next non-farm payrolls webinar, you can register in advance (and for free) here

Here are this month's key takeaways:

- The US economy added 187,000 jobs in August, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as jobs growth came in stronger than expected. 

- Economists had estimated that 170,000 non-farm payrolls were created in August. 

- The July figure was revised down to 157,000, versus an original estimate of 187,000.

- The unemployment rate increased to 3.8%, up from 3.5%.

In the recording, Michael Hewson's live reaction to the data covers key levels on indices such as the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, and the Nasdaq, as well as forex pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY.


Latest from CMC

News

European markets set to open higher after Dow posts best week since July

The August jobs report was one of those reports which had something for everyone, which perhaps explains the rather bizarre market reaction to last Friday’s numbers.

04 Sep 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: RBA to decide on rate

News

US jobs data points to a rate pause

News

A soft US payrolls report could seal a Fed pause later this month

Sign up for market update emails

Related articles

News

European markets set to open higher after Dow posts best week since July

The August jobs report was one of those reports which had something for everyone, which perhaps explains the rather bizarre market reaction to last Friday’s numbers.

04 Sep 2023

Weekly outlook

APAC Week Ahead: RBA to decide on rate

Global stock markets had a positive close last week as bond yields retreated from decades-high levels and took pressure off the equity markets.

03 Sep 2023

News

US jobs data points to a rate pause

Markets in Europe have got off to a negative start to the new month despite the latest China manufacturing private sector survey showing a modest rebound into expansion territory in August.

01 Sep 2023

News

A soft US payrolls report could seal a Fed pause later this month

After 6 days of gains, the FTSE100 ended the month on a sour note bringing the curtain down on a negative month for European markets,

01 Sep 2023

Support x

Welcome to CMC Markets Support!

To begin, please select the product your query is related to.

Share investingWhat's this?
Buying and selling shares on the stock exchange
CFDsWhat's this?
Leveraged trading on the open and close price of a trade